SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹212.88
Prev. Close₹208.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹142.35
Day's High₹216.89
Day's Low₹194
52 Week's High₹235.58
52 Week's Low₹91.55
Book Value₹62.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)233.65
P/E42.9
EPS4.88
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.78
11.78
11.78
11.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
59.27
54.72
52.44
50.72
Net Worth
71.05
66.5
64.22
62.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
46.87
46.28
64.03
61.73
yoy growth (%)
1.28
-27.72
3.72
6.31
Raw materials
-30.6
-29.42
-40.91
-40.65
As % of sales
65.29
63.56
63.89
65.84
Employee costs
-3.03
-3.24
-4.34
-2.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.35
3.25
1.41
0.66
Depreciation
-1.02
-1.11
-4.85
-5.68
Tax paid
-0.59
-0.82
-0.4
-0.26
Working capital
2.2
3.7
5.84
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.28
-27.72
3.72
6.31
Op profit growth
-9.88
-23.09
5.29
-29.63
EBIT growth
-14.01
28.72
31.82
-47.34
Net profit growth
-27.44
140.07
155
-82.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
939.45
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.6
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,518.95
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,466.4
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Elgi Rubber Company Ltd
ELGIRUBCO
133.39
|63.52
|668.28
|0.22
|0
|62.68
|64.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Om Prakash Bhansali
Whole-time Director
Vimal Bhansali
Whole-time Director
Gaurav Bhansali
Independent Director
Mahendra Rakecha
Independent Director
Yogesh Maheshwari
Company Secretary
Amit Baxi
Independent Director
Surbhi Rathi
Addtnl Independent Director
Santosh Kumar Joshi
Additional Director
Saraswati Choudhary
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd
Summary
Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. was incorporated on June 16, 2000, in the name of Omi Conveyor Beltings Limited. Subsequently, the company name was changed to Somi Conveyor Beltings Limited (SCBL) w.e.f. October 31, 2000. The Company is one of leading Company engaged in manufacturing and distribution of premium quality customized Conveyor Belts to clients across the globe that are used for different purposes. The Company has wide range of Conveyor Belts include M-24, Tiger M-27, HR Grade, SHR Grade, SHR T2 Upto 150 Deg Conveyor Belts, UHR Grade, UHR T3180 Deg Conveyor Belts, SEHR-36 (Crackless upto 250 Degree), SEHR-72 (Crackless upto 350 Degree), Fire Resistant SEFR-81, Oil Resistant, SAR-36 Fusion Belt(Combination of Fabric Belt and Steel Wires), STA(Bullet Proof Aramid Fabric), Chevron, Rough Top, Rubber Sheets and Mattings etc. The Company have two manufacturing plants located at Jodhpur well connected by air, rail and road and equipped by 100% PLC based fully automatic & computerized machineries. It is capable to produce New Generatio (Somiflex) Conveyor Belts upto 2000mm Width with Installed capacity of 9,00,000 meters per annum. It manufactures the World-class Quality Conveyor Belts equivalent to Fenner, Yokohama, Dunlop, Continetal. The Companys product is well accepted by the big industrial groups in Sponge Iron, Power and Mining Sector. It has introduced the latest technology Conveyor Belts with innovative ideas. The company has engaged in the business of manufacturing
The Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹198.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd is ₹233.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd is 42.9 and 3.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd is ₹91.55 and ₹235.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.19%, 3 Years at 73.11%, 1 Year at 107.00%, 6 Month at 14.77%, 3 Month at 41.51% and 1 Month at 22.78%.
