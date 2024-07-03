iifl-logo-icon 1
Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd Share Price

198.35
(-4.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open212.88
  • Day's High216.89
  • 52 Wk High235.58
  • Prev. Close208.03
  • Day's Low194
  • 52 Wk Low 91.55
  • Turnover (lac)142.35
  • P/E42.9
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value62.95
  • EPS4.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)233.65
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

212.88

Prev. Close

208.03

Turnover(Lac.)

142.35

Day's High

216.89

Day's Low

194

52 Week's High

235.58

52 Week's Low

91.55

Book Value

62.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

233.65

P/E

42.9

EPS

4.88

Divi. Yield

0

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

11 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.09%

Non-Promoter- 40.90%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.78

11.78

11.78

11.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

59.27

54.72

52.44

50.72

Net Worth

71.05

66.5

64.22

62.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

46.87

46.28

64.03

61.73

yoy growth (%)

1.28

-27.72

3.72

6.31

Raw materials

-30.6

-29.42

-40.91

-40.65

As % of sales

65.29

63.56

63.89

65.84

Employee costs

-3.03

-3.24

-4.34

-2.61

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.35

3.25

1.41

0.66

Depreciation

-1.02

-1.11

-4.85

-5.68

Tax paid

-0.59

-0.82

-0.4

-0.26

Working capital

2.2

3.7

5.84

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.28

-27.72

3.72

6.31

Op profit growth

-9.88

-23.09

5.29

-29.63

EBIT growth

-14.01

28.72

31.82

-47.34

Net profit growth

-27.44

140.07

155

-82.67

No Record Found

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

939.45

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.6

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,518.95

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,466.4

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

ELGIRUBCO

133.39

63.52668.280.22062.6864.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Om Prakash Bhansali

Whole-time Director

Vimal Bhansali

Whole-time Director

Gaurav Bhansali

Independent Director

Mahendra Rakecha

Independent Director

Yogesh Maheshwari

Company Secretary

Amit Baxi

Independent Director

Surbhi Rathi

Addtnl Independent Director

Santosh Kumar Joshi

Additional Director

Saraswati Choudhary

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd

Summary

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. was incorporated on June 16, 2000, in the name of Omi Conveyor Beltings Limited. Subsequently, the company name was changed to Somi Conveyor Beltings Limited (SCBL) w.e.f. October 31, 2000. The Company is one of leading Company engaged in manufacturing and distribution of premium quality customized Conveyor Belts to clients across the globe that are used for different purposes. The Company has wide range of Conveyor Belts include M-24, Tiger M-27, HR Grade, SHR Grade, SHR T2 Upto 150 Deg Conveyor Belts, UHR Grade, UHR T3180 Deg Conveyor Belts, SEHR-36 (Crackless upto 250 Degree), SEHR-72 (Crackless upto 350 Degree), Fire Resistant SEFR-81, Oil Resistant, SAR-36 Fusion Belt(Combination of Fabric Belt and Steel Wires), STA(Bullet Proof Aramid Fabric), Chevron, Rough Top, Rubber Sheets and Mattings etc. The Company have two manufacturing plants located at Jodhpur well connected by air, rail and road and equipped by 100% PLC based fully automatic & computerized machineries. It is capable to produce New Generatio (Somiflex) Conveyor Belts upto 2000mm Width with Installed capacity of 9,00,000 meters per annum. It manufactures the World-class Quality Conveyor Belts equivalent to Fenner, Yokohama, Dunlop, Continetal. The Companys product is well accepted by the big industrial groups in Sponge Iron, Power and Mining Sector. It has introduced the latest technology Conveyor Belts with innovative ideas. The company has engaged in the business of manufacturing
Company FAQs

What is the Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd share price today?

The Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹198.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd is ₹233.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd is 42.9 and 3.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd is ₹91.55 and ₹235.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd?

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.19%, 3 Years at 73.11%, 1 Year at 107.00%, 6 Month at 14.77%, 3 Month at 41.51% and 1 Month at 22.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.09 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.91 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

