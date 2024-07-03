Summary

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd. was incorporated on June 16, 2000, in the name of Omi Conveyor Beltings Limited. Subsequently, the company name was changed to Somi Conveyor Beltings Limited (SCBL) w.e.f. October 31, 2000. The Company is one of leading Company engaged in manufacturing and distribution of premium quality customized Conveyor Belts to clients across the globe that are used for different purposes. The Company has wide range of Conveyor Belts include M-24, Tiger M-27, HR Grade, SHR Grade, SHR T2 Upto 150 Deg Conveyor Belts, UHR Grade, UHR T3180 Deg Conveyor Belts, SEHR-36 (Crackless upto 250 Degree), SEHR-72 (Crackless upto 350 Degree), Fire Resistant SEFR-81, Oil Resistant, SAR-36 Fusion Belt(Combination of Fabric Belt and Steel Wires), STA(Bullet Proof Aramid Fabric), Chevron, Rough Top, Rubber Sheets and Mattings etc. The Company have two manufacturing plants located at Jodhpur well connected by air, rail and road and equipped by 100% PLC based fully automatic & computerized machineries. It is capable to produce New Generatio (Somiflex) Conveyor Belts upto 2000mm Width with Installed capacity of 9,00,000 meters per annum. It manufactures the World-class Quality Conveyor Belts equivalent to Fenner, Yokohama, Dunlop, Continetal. The Companys product is well accepted by the big industrial groups in Sponge Iron, Power and Mining Sector. It has introduced the latest technology Conveyor Belts with innovative ideas. The company has engaged in the business of manufacturing

