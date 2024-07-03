Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd Summary

Somi Conveyor Beltings Limited was incorporated on June 16, 2000, in the name of Omi Conveyor Beltings Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan at Jaipur. Subsequently, the Companys name was changed to Somi Conveyor Beltings Limited (SCBL) w.e.f. October 31, 2000. The Company is one of leading Company engaged in manufacturing and distribution of premium quality customized Conveyor Belts to clients across the globe that are used for different purposes. The Company has engaged in the business of manufacturing of Rubber Conveyor Belts. The Company have two manufacturing plants located at Jodhpur well connected by air, rail and road and equipped by 100% PLC based fully automatic & computerized machineries. It manufactures the World-class Quality Conveyor Belts equivalent to Fenner, Yokohama, Dunlop, Continetal. The Companys product is well accepted by the big industrial groups in Sponge Iron, Power and Mining Sector. It introduced the latest technology Conveyor Belts with innovative ideas. The company commenced its commercial production in February 2002 with an initial capacity of 36,000 running meters of conveyor belts per annum, which gradually increased to 72,000 meters per annum. Over the years, the capacity of the unit has increased to 1,67,660 meters. The Company launched SOMIFLEX special utility belts SEHR-36 and TIGER-M-27. in year 2003. The production capacity was increased by 100% with the installation of a new production line; ISO 9001:2000 Certification obtained for Quality Management System in 2004. The Company supplied Rubber Conveyor Belts to Andhra Pradesh Power Corporation Limited in 2005; supplied to Karnataka Power Corporation Limited in 2006. It expanded the capacity of the Belt by setting up of a new production unit in Tanawara in August, 2008. The Company installed two roto curing machines; diversified the business into manufacturing of rubber sheets for various applications in 2009. Company commissioned the Second Steel Cord Line Machinery for 2600mm Steel Belt at Tanawara Unit, making it the largest steel cord manufacturer in India in 2016.