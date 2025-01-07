iifl-logo-icon 1
Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

203.36
(2.53%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:15 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

46.87

46.28

64.03

61.73

yoy growth (%)

1.28

-27.72

3.72

6.31

Raw materials

-30.6

-29.42

-40.91

-40.65

As % of sales

65.29

63.56

63.89

65.84

Employee costs

-3.03

-3.24

-4.34

-2.61

As % of sales

6.47

7

6.78

4.22

Other costs

-6.7

-6.37

-9.35

-9.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.3

13.78

14.61

15.43

Operating profit

6.52

7.24

9.41

8.94

OPM

13.92

15.64

14.7

14.48

Depreciation

-1.02

-1.11

-4.85

-5.68

Interest expense

-3.3

-3.32

-3.69

-3.21

Other income

0.15

0.44

0.54

0.61

Profit before tax

2.35

3.25

1.41

0.66

Taxes

-0.59

-0.82

-0.4

-0.26

Tax rate

-25.17

-25.45

-28.75

-40.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.76

2.42

1.01

0.39

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.76

2.42

1.01

0.39

yoy growth (%)

-27.44

140.07

155

-82.67

NPM

3.75

5.24

1.57

0.64

