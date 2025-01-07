Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
46.87
46.28
64.03
61.73
yoy growth (%)
1.28
-27.72
3.72
6.31
Raw materials
-30.6
-29.42
-40.91
-40.65
As % of sales
65.29
63.56
63.89
65.84
Employee costs
-3.03
-3.24
-4.34
-2.61
As % of sales
6.47
7
6.78
4.22
Other costs
-6.7
-6.37
-9.35
-9.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.3
13.78
14.61
15.43
Operating profit
6.52
7.24
9.41
8.94
OPM
13.92
15.64
14.7
14.48
Depreciation
-1.02
-1.11
-4.85
-5.68
Interest expense
-3.3
-3.32
-3.69
-3.21
Other income
0.15
0.44
0.54
0.61
Profit before tax
2.35
3.25
1.41
0.66
Taxes
-0.59
-0.82
-0.4
-0.26
Tax rate
-25.17
-25.45
-28.75
-40.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.76
2.42
1.01
0.39
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.76
2.42
1.01
0.39
yoy growth (%)
-27.44
140.07
155
-82.67
NPM
3.75
5.24
1.57
0.64
