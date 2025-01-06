Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.35
3.25
1.41
0.66
Depreciation
-1.02
-1.11
-4.85
-5.68
Tax paid
-0.59
-0.82
-0.4
-0.26
Working capital
2.2
3.7
5.84
0
Other operating items
Operating
2.94
5.01
1.99
-5.27
Capital expenditure
0.53
0.09
1.5
0.73
Free cash flow
3.47
5.11
3.49
-4.54
Equity raised
97.99
91.47
88.23
88.49
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
6.58
-0.17
-0.05
-3.53
Dividends paid
0
0
0.58
0
Net in cash
108.05
96.4
92.27
80.41
