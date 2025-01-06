iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

198.35
(-4.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd

Somi Conv.Belt. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.35

3.25

1.41

0.66

Depreciation

-1.02

-1.11

-4.85

-5.68

Tax paid

-0.59

-0.82

-0.4

-0.26

Working capital

2.2

3.7

5.84

0

Other operating items

Operating

2.94

5.01

1.99

-5.27

Capital expenditure

0.53

0.09

1.5

0.73

Free cash flow

3.47

5.11

3.49

-4.54

Equity raised

97.99

91.47

88.23

88.49

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

6.58

-0.17

-0.05

-3.53

Dividends paid

0

0

0.58

0

Net in cash

108.05

96.4

92.27

80.41

Somi Conv.Belt. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.