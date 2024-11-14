|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|SOMI CONVEYOR BELTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE OF 9TH (2024) BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 14 2024. Un Audited Financial Results For the Second Qtr and Half Year Ended 30th September,2024 (Q2). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|SOMI CONVEYOR BELTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To receive consider and approve Directors Report along with Corporate Governance Report Management Discussion and Analysis and all other necessary Annexure for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To decide day date time and place of holding 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. To approve Notice of 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. To consider appointment of Scrutinizer for 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 5. To decide the date of Book Closure for the purpose of 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 6. To consider any other matter with the kind permission of the Chair. Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 4th September, 2024 at 3.30 p.m. and concluded at 4.15 p.m., transacted the following business: 1. The Directors Report along with CGR,MDA and all other necessary Annexures for the year ended 31st March, 2024 were considered and approved. 2. The Twenty Fourth AGM of the company shall be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 11:30 AM at the Registered Office of the Company. 3. The Notice for convening Twenty Fourth AGM of the company was approved. 4. Appointed FCS Ira Baxi, Practising Company Secretary (M.No.: 5456; CP No.: 4712) as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting process and Voting through Poll during the 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company in a fair and transparent manner. 5. Decided the date of Book Closure for the purpose of 24th AGM of the Company from Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 to Monday, 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive). 6. Certain other business matters of routine nature were discussed and approved. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|SOMI CONVEYOR BELTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results as reviewed by the Statutory Auditor for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|SOMI CONVEYOR BELTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results for the Quarter (Q4) and Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To appoint Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25. 3. To appoint Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25. 4. To consider any other matter with the kind permission of the Chair. Company at its 4th (2024) Board Meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at 3.30 Noon and concluded at 4.00 p.m., transacted the following business: 1. Considered and Approved the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter (Q4) and year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Appointed M/s. B. P. Bang & Company as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 3. Appointed Practicing Company Secretary Ira Baxi as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|SOMI CONVEYOR BELTINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice be and is hereby given that 1ST (2024) Board Meeting of the company shall be held on Monday 12th February 2024 at 3:30 Noon at its registered office to consider and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results as reviewed by the Statutory Auditor for the Third Quarter ended 31st December 2023. The Trading Window in respect of the equity shares of Somi Conveyor Beltings Limited shall remain closed till the completion of 48 hours from 12th February 2024 the day for approval and publication of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended 31st December,2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and 52 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, (Listing Regulations) as amended, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 12th February, 2024, have inter-alia, approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter ended 31st December 2023. A Copy of same along with Limited Review Report thereon, issued by M/s Singhvi & Mehta, Chartered Accountants (Statutory Auditors of the Company) is enclosed herewith. The financial information, as required to be provided in terms of Regulation 52(4) of the Listing Regulations, forms part of the Financial Results. The Meeting of the Board commenced at 3:30 p.m. and concluded at 4:30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)
