TO

THE MEMBERS

SOMI CONVEYOR BELTINGS LTD.

JODHPUR (RAJASTHAN)

Report on the Audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of SOMI CONVEYOR BELTINGS LIMITED (CIN: L25192RJ2000PLC016480) ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended on that date, and notes to Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (here in after referred to as "Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matters No. Auditors Response 1. Evaluation of uncertain tax positions Principal Audit Procedures: The Company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Obtained details of disputed claims and completed tax assessments and demands for the year ended March 31, 2024 from management. We involved our internal experts to challenge the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes. Our internal experts also considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions. Additionally, we considered the effect of new information in respect of uncertain tax positions as at April 1, 2023 to evaluate whether any change was required to managements position on these uncertainties. Contingent liabilities are for ongoing litigations and claims with various authorities and third parties. These relate to direct tax, indirect tax, claims and legal proceedings by other parties. Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policies, related disclosures made and overall presentation in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in terms of IND AS 37. Contingent liabilities are considered as key audit matters as the amount involved is significant and it also involves significant management judgment to determine possible outcome and future cash outflows from these disputes. Refer Note no-33

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone IND AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013 we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls in place with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure - A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account and the records maintained for the purpose of preparation of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls in place with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financials Statements.

(g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement - Refer to Note 33 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statement;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. Company has transferred Rs. 1.16 lacs to Investor Education and Protection Fund during the year.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

The annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of SOMI CONVEYOR BELTINGS LIMITED for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that:

1. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment, Right-of-Use assets and Intangible Assets:

(a) (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment & Capital Work-In-Progress.

(ii) Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, plant and equipment by which all Property, plant and equipment are verified on yearly basis. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the records of the Company provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land and buildings that have been taken on lease and disclosed as fixed asset in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the Company is the lessee in the agreement.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination

of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment & Capital Work-In-Progress or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company as at March 31, 2024, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the inventory (except for Goods in Transit) has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate.

No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. As per the information and explanation given to us, the statements filed by the company with bank are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

3. The Company has not made investments in Firms and Limited Liability Partnerships during the year. Further the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties other than mentioned below:

(a) The Company has provided loans during the year to various employees against their respective salary in accordance with company policy, total amount advanced to employees during the year of Rs. 28.68 Lacs out of which Rs. 17.81 Lacs was outstanding as on 31.03.2024.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no investments made, guarantees provided, security given where terms and conditions of the grant of all the loans and advances in nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the repayments of principal amounts are recovered against the salary of employees which are generally been regular as per stipulation.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at Balance Sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) not applicable.

4. According to information & explanation given to us, Company has neither made any investment nor given any loan or provided any guarantee or security as specified under section 185 & 186 of Companies Act 2013.Hence, clause (iv) of paragraph 3 of "the Order" is not applicable to the Company in context of section 185 & 186 of Companies Act 2013.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits, therefore directive issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under, clause (v) of paragraph 3 of "the Order" is not applicable to the Company.

6. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended and prescribed by the Central

Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7. In respect of Statutory Dues:

(a) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income- tax, Goods and Services Tax, duties of customs and other material statutory dues generally have been deposited regularly during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

There were no disputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us there are no disputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, Goods and Services Tax, Cess except as stated below:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (In Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand Rs.7792460.00 A.Y. 2015- 16 Income Tax Department Rs. 1950000.00 (approximately 20% of demand raised of Rs.9742460.00) has been paid. Matter is pending with concerned authority.

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

9. (a) As per the information and according to the explanations given to us the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loans or other borrowings therefore clause 3(ix) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) As per the information and according to the explanations given to us the company is not a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) As per the information and according to the explanations given to us the company has availed term loan and was applied for the purpose for which loans were obtained.

(d) As per the information and according to the explanations given to us the company and on the basis of overall examination of the financial statements of the company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The company doesnt have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence, reporing under clause 3 (ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The company doesnt have subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

10. (a) During the year, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence, reporting under clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

11. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) As per the information and according to the explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year therefore there is no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) As represented to us by the management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

12. The company is not a Nidhi Company as defined under section 406 of companies Act 2013.Therefore; reporting under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the company.

13. As per the information and explanation given to us, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with the provision of section 177 and section 188 of Companies Act, 2013. The relevant disclosure as required by Ind AS-24 has been made in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

14. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us:

(a) The company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued during the year till date in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15. According to the information and explanation given to us, Company has not entered in to any non cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

16. In our opinion, considering the nature of operations of the Company at present, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 as NBFC and is not a core investment company (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (a) (b) (c) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

17. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. (a) Provisions of this section are not applicable to company. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clause 3(xx) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of SOMI CONVEYOR BELTINGS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of SOMI CONVEYOR BELTINGS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal Financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys Internal Financial control with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.