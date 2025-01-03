Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
General Insurance Corporation of India
457.7
|5.85
|1.29
|80298.89
|11.23
Life Insurance Corporation of India
908.4
|6.05
|0.67
|574562.79
|13.82
New India Assurance Company Ltd
204.66
|-0.31
|-0.15
|33727.97
|24.9
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
623
|2.85
|0.46
|134119.62
|79.08
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
673.6
|11.50
|1.74
|97349.33
|108.96
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
1447.7
|25.45
|1.79
|145072.42
|65.35
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
1838.2
|5.30
|0.29
|91034.00
|40.86
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd
482.95
|-5.70
|-1.17
|28381.97
|33.32
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd
83.33
|1.18
|1.44
|15224.61
|183
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd
327.7
|-6.10
|-1.83
|30221.53
|107.71
Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd
608.7
|0.10
|0.02
|4291.85
|82.88
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.