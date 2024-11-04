Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInsurance
Open₹83.65
Prev. Close₹83.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹337.08
Day's High₹83.69
Day's Low₹81.15
52 Week's High₹109.34
52 Week's Low₹69.21
Book Value₹20.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15,010.85
P/E184.71
EPS0.45
Divi. Yield0
The public offering of Niva Bupa Health Insurance has been oversubscribed, based on the IPO subscription status.Read More
The price band for the IPO is set between ₹70-74 per share.Read More
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) have made the largest bids in the Niva Bupa IPO, fully subscribing to the quota set aside for their category.Read More
The IPO includes a fresh equity issue worth ₹800 Crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹1,400 Crore from promoters.Read More
The offer for sale includes 18.92 crore shares, totalling Rs 1400 crore, while the new issuance includes 10.81 crore shares worth Rs 800 crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,699.73
1,510.68
1,408.6
1,349.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
350.89
-682.92
-902.96
-773.05
Net Worth
2,050.62
827.76
505.64
576.68
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Life Insurance Corporation of India
LICI
908.4
|13.92
|5,74,689.29
|7,620.86
|1.1
|1,19,900.99
|152.76
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
SBILIFE
1,447.7
|66.42
|1,44,897.06
|529.42
|0.19
|20,266.1
|162.25
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
HDFCLIFE
623
|79.47
|1,34,130.38
|432.99
|0.32
|16,569.7
|72.38
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
ICICIPRULI
673.6
|110.87
|97,421.59
|251.72
|0.09
|10,754.21
|79.86
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
ICICIGI
1,838.2
|40.85
|90,902.76
|693.95
|0.6
|5,025.57
|275.07
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
C B Bhave
Managing Director & CEO
RAMACHANDRAN KRISHNAN
Independent Director
PRADEEP PANT
Independent Director
Geeta Dutta Goel
Non Executive Director
David Martin Fletcher
Non Executive Director
DIVYA SEHGAL
Non Executive Director
MANINDER SINGH JUNEJA
Non Executive Director
PENELOPE RUTH DUDLEY
Non Executive Director
Carlos Antonio Jaureguizar Ruiz Jarabo
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajat Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd
Summary
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited was originally incorporated as Max Bupa Health Insurance Limited at New Delhi, Delhi as a Public Limited Company dated September 5, 2008, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies and was granted its Certificate for Commencement of Business on December 23, 2008 by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Thereafter, the Company name was changed to Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited, dated July 30, 2009 and again the Company name changed to Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 5, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company is a standalone health insurer (SAHI) strategically focused on the retail health market. The Company underwrites primarily Health Insurance business which includes Personal accident, Critical illness and Travel. The Company is a joint venture between Bupa Singapore Holdings Pte Ltd, Singapore and Fettle Tone LLP. Bupa Singapore Holdings Pte Ltd is the holding Company with 63% shareholding.The Company incorporated in September 2008 as a joint venture between Max India Limited and Bupa Singapore Holdings Pte. Ltd. The Company obtained regulatory approval to undertake Health Insurance business on 15th February 2010 from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI and started selling Policies in March 2010.Bupa Singapore Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its shareholding in the Company from 2
Read More
The Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹82.16 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd is ₹15010.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd is 184.71 and 5.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd is ₹69.21 and ₹109.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 12.58% and 1 Month at 1.71%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.