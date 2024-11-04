iifl-logo-icon 1
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd Share Price

82.16
(-1.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:39:53 AM

  • Open83.65
  • Day's High83.69
  • 52 Wk High109.34
  • Prev. Close83.33
  • Day's Low81.15
  • 52 Wk Low 69.21
  • Turnover (lac)337.08
  • P/E184.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.78
  • EPS0.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15,010.85
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Insurance

Open

83.65

Prev. Close

83.33

Turnover(Lac.)

337.08

Day's High

83.69

Day's Low

81.15

52 Week's High

109.34

52 Week's Low

69.21

Book Value

20.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15,010.85

P/E

184.71

EPS

0.45

Divi. Yield

0

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd Corporate Action

20 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company IPO subscribed 1.66 times

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company IPO subscribed 1.66 times

11 Nov 2024|03:08 PM

The public offering of Niva Bupa Health Insurance has been oversubscribed, based on the IPO subscription status.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

11 Nov 2024|01:08 PM

The price band for the IPO is set between ₹70-74 per share.

Niva Bupa IPO hits complete subscription

Niva Bupa IPO hits complete subscription

8 Nov 2024|03:34 PM

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) have made the largest bids in the Niva Bupa IPO, fully subscribing to the quota set aside for their category.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO Subscription Details on Day 2

8 Nov 2024|01:06 PM

The IPO includes a fresh equity issue worth ₹800 Crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹1,400 Crore from promoters.

Strong Demand for Niva Bupa Health IPO

Strong Demand for Niva Bupa Health IPO

7 Nov 2024|03:53 PM

The offer for sale includes 18.92 crore shares, totalling Rs 1400 crore, while the new issuance includes 10.81 crore shares worth Rs 800 crore.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:59 AM
Nov-2024Jan-2000
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.97%

Foreign: 55.97%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 18.19%

Institutions: 18.19%

Non-Institutions: 25.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,699.73

1,510.68

1,408.6

1,349.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

350.89

-682.92

-902.96

-773.05

Net Worth

2,050.62

827.76

505.64

576.68

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Life Insurance Corporation of India

LICI

908.4

13.925,74,689.297,620.861.11,19,900.99152.76

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

SBILIFE

1,447.7

66.421,44,897.06529.420.1920,266.1162.25

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

HDFCLIFE

623

79.471,34,130.38432.990.3216,569.772.38

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

ICICIPRULI

673.6

110.8797,421.59251.720.0910,754.2179.86

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

ICICIGI

1,838.2

40.8590,902.76693.950.65,025.57275.07

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

C B Bhave

Managing Director & CEO

RAMACHANDRAN KRISHNAN

Independent Director

PRADEEP PANT

Independent Director

Geeta Dutta Goel

Non Executive Director

David Martin Fletcher

Non Executive Director

DIVYA SEHGAL

Non Executive Director

MANINDER SINGH JUNEJA

Non Executive Director

PENELOPE RUTH DUDLEY

Non Executive Director

Carlos Antonio Jaureguizar Ruiz Jarabo

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajat Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd

Summary

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited was originally incorporated as Max Bupa Health Insurance Limited at New Delhi, Delhi as a Public Limited Company dated September 5, 2008, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies and was granted its Certificate for Commencement of Business on December 23, 2008 by the Deputy Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Thereafter, the Company name was changed to Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited, dated July 30, 2009 and again the Company name changed to Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 5, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company is a standalone health insurer (SAHI) strategically focused on the retail health market. The Company underwrites primarily Health Insurance business which includes Personal accident, Critical illness and Travel. The Company is a joint venture between Bupa Singapore Holdings Pte Ltd, Singapore and Fettle Tone LLP. Bupa Singapore Holdings Pte Ltd is the holding Company with 63% shareholding.The Company incorporated in September 2008 as a joint venture between Max India Limited and Bupa Singapore Holdings Pte. Ltd. The Company obtained regulatory approval to undertake Health Insurance business on 15th February 2010 from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI and started selling Policies in March 2010.Bupa Singapore Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its shareholding in the Company from 2
Company FAQs

What is the Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd share price today?

The Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹82.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd is ₹15010.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd is 184.71 and 5.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd is ₹69.21 and ₹109.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd?

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 12.58% and 1 Month at 1.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.98 %
Institutions - 18.20 %
Public - 25.83 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

