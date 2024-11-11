|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Nov 2024
|20 Nov 2024
|Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday November 25 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 25, 2024- Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.11.2024)
The public offering of Niva Bupa Health Insurance has been oversubscribed, based on the IPO subscription status.Read More
The price band for the IPO is set between ₹70-74 per share.Read More
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) have made the largest bids in the Niva Bupa IPO, fully subscribing to the quota set aside for their category.Read More
The IPO includes a fresh equity issue worth ₹800 Crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹1,400 Crore from promoters.Read More
The offer for sale includes 18.92 crore shares, totalling Rs 1400 crore, while the new issuance includes 10.81 crore shares worth Rs 800 crore.Read More
According to the exchange filing, the health insurer distributed 13,37,83,783 equity shares to 32 anchor investorsRead More
