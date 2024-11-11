Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday November 25 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 25, 2024- Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.11.2024)