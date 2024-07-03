Summary

Go Digit General Insurance Limited was incorporated as Oben General Insurance Limited at Pune, Maharashtra on December 7, 2016 by the Registrar of Companies. The Company received certificate of registration from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on September 20, 2017. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Go Digit General Insurance Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on June 12, 2017. The Company is a subsidiary of Go Digit Infoworks Services Private Limited (GDISPL).The Company is one of the leading digital full stack insurance companies leveraging its technology with an innovative approach to product design, distribution and customer experience for non-life insurance products. It distribute products through a diversified, primarily partnership-based model across a variety of channels. It offer motor insurance, health insurance, travel insurance, property insurance, marine insurance, liability insurance and other insurance products, to meet customers needs. The technology platform supports product design by enabling the incorporation of a modular product architecture and provides the backbone in application program interfaces (API), applications, portals and website conveniently. It is one of the first non-life insurers in India with complete operations on cloud and has developed application programming interface (API) integrations with several channel partners. Besides this, it utilize artificial

