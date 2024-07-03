iifl-logo-icon 1
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd Share Price

313.1
(-4.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open328.65
  • Day's High328.65
  • 52 Wk High407.4
  • Prev. Close327.7
  • Day's Low311.2
  • 52 Wk Low 278.55
  • Turnover (lac)1,400.4
  • P/E105.58
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value43.23
  • EPS3.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28,875.48
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Insurance

Open

328.65

Prev. Close

327.7

Turnover(Lac.)

1,400.4

Day's High

328.65

Day's Low

311.2

52 Week's High

407.4

52 Week's Low

278.55

Book Value

43.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28,875.48

P/E

105.58

EPS

3.1

Divi. Yield

0

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd Corporate Action

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jul, 2024

arrow

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.28%

Non-Promoter- 21.09%

Institutions: 21.09%

Non-Institutions: 5.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

906.58

900.86

885.36

866.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,790.08

1,538.3

1,092.25

360.05

Net Worth

2,696.66

2,439.16

1,977.61

1,226.86

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Life Insurance Corporation of India

LICI

908.4

13.925,74,689.297,620.861.11,19,900.99152.76

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

SBILIFE

1,447.7

66.421,44,897.06529.420.1920,266.1162.25

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

HDFCLIFE

623

79.471,34,130.38432.990.3216,569.772.38

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

ICICIPRULI

673.6

110.8797,421.59251.720.0910,754.2179.86

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

ICICIGI

1,838.2

40.8590,902.76693.950.65,025.57275.07

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Go Digit General Insurance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

KAMESH GOYAL

Managing Director & CEO

Jasleen Kohli

Nominee

Chandran Ratnaswami

Independent Director

Rajendra Beri

Independent Director

Vandana Gupta

Independent Director

Christof Mascher

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tejas Saraf

Independent Director

M K Garg

Non Executive Director

Gopalkrishnan Soundararjan

Additional Director

MUKUL KANT GUPTA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Go Digit General Insurance Ltd

Summary

Go Digit General Insurance Limited was incorporated as Oben General Insurance Limited at Pune, Maharashtra on December 7, 2016 by the Registrar of Companies. The Company received certificate of registration from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on September 20, 2017. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Go Digit General Insurance Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on June 12, 2017. The Company is a subsidiary of Go Digit Infoworks Services Private Limited (GDISPL).The Company is one of the leading digital full stack insurance companies leveraging its technology with an innovative approach to product design, distribution and customer experience for non-life insurance products. It distribute products through a diversified, primarily partnership-based model across a variety of channels. It offer motor insurance, health insurance, travel insurance, property insurance, marine insurance, liability insurance and other insurance products, to meet customers needs. The technology platform supports product design by enabling the incorporation of a modular product architecture and provides the backbone in application program interfaces (API), applications, portals and website conveniently. It is one of the first non-life insurers in India with complete operations on cloud and has developed application programming interface (API) integrations with several channel partners. Besides this, it utilize artificial
Company FAQs

What is the Go Digit General Insurance Ltd share price today?

The Go Digit General Insurance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹313.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Go Digit General Insurance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Go Digit General Insurance Ltd is ₹28875.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Go Digit General Insurance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Go Digit General Insurance Ltd is 105.58 and 6.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Go Digit General Insurance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Go Digit General Insurance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Go Digit General Insurance Ltd is ₹278.55 and ₹407.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Go Digit General Insurance Ltd?

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 7.09%, 6 Month at -5.12%, 3 Month at -17.75% and 1 Month at -5.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Go Digit General Insurance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Go Digit General Insurance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.28 %
Institutions - 21.09 %
Public - 5.63 %

