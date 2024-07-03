Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInsurance
Open₹328.65
Prev. Close₹327.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,400.4
Day's High₹328.65
Day's Low₹311.2
52 Week's High₹407.4
52 Week's Low₹278.55
Book Value₹43.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28,875.48
P/E105.58
EPS3.1
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
906.58
900.86
885.36
866.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,790.08
1,538.3
1,092.25
360.05
Net Worth
2,696.66
2,439.16
1,977.61
1,226.86
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Life Insurance Corporation of India
LICI
908.4
|13.92
|5,74,689.29
|7,620.86
|1.1
|1,19,900.99
|152.76
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
SBILIFE
1,447.7
|66.42
|1,44,897.06
|529.42
|0.19
|20,266.1
|162.25
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
HDFCLIFE
623
|79.47
|1,34,130.38
|432.99
|0.32
|16,569.7
|72.38
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
ICICIPRULI
673.6
|110.87
|97,421.59
|251.72
|0.09
|10,754.21
|79.86
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
ICICIGI
1,838.2
|40.85
|90,902.76
|693.95
|0.6
|5,025.57
|275.07
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
KAMESH GOYAL
Managing Director & CEO
Jasleen Kohli
Nominee
Chandran Ratnaswami
Independent Director
Rajendra Beri
Independent Director
Vandana Gupta
Independent Director
Christof Mascher
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tejas Saraf
Independent Director
M K Garg
Non Executive Director
Gopalkrishnan Soundararjan
Additional Director
MUKUL KANT GUPTA
Reports by Go Digit General Insurance Ltd
Summary
Go Digit General Insurance Limited was incorporated as Oben General Insurance Limited at Pune, Maharashtra on December 7, 2016 by the Registrar of Companies. The Company received certificate of registration from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on September 20, 2017. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Go Digit General Insurance Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on June 12, 2017. The Company is a subsidiary of Go Digit Infoworks Services Private Limited (GDISPL).The Company is one of the leading digital full stack insurance companies leveraging its technology with an innovative approach to product design, distribution and customer experience for non-life insurance products. It distribute products through a diversified, primarily partnership-based model across a variety of channels. It offer motor insurance, health insurance, travel insurance, property insurance, marine insurance, liability insurance and other insurance products, to meet customers needs. The technology platform supports product design by enabling the incorporation of a modular product architecture and provides the backbone in application program interfaces (API), applications, portals and website conveniently. It is one of the first non-life insurers in India with complete operations on cloud and has developed application programming interface (API) integrations with several channel partners. Besides this, it utilize artificial
The Go Digit General Insurance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹313.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Go Digit General Insurance Ltd is ₹28875.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Go Digit General Insurance Ltd is 105.58 and 6.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Go Digit General Insurance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Go Digit General Insurance Ltd is ₹278.55 and ₹407.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 7.09%, 6 Month at -5.12%, 3 Month at -17.75% and 1 Month at -5.91%.
