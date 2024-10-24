Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

Go Digit General Insurance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2024 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

Go Digit General Insurance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To review and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereto. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

Intimation of date of 8th Annual General Meeting of the Company

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 28 Jun 2024

Appointment of Non-Executive Director and appointment of Independent Director

Board Meeting 11 Jun 2024 31 May 2024