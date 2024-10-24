iifl-logo-icon 1
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd Board Meeting

Go Digit General CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
Go Digit General Insurance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2024 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202411 Jul 2024
Go Digit General Insurance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To review and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereto. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting16 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
Intimation of date of 8th Annual General Meeting of the Company
Board Meeting28 Jun 202428 Jun 2024
Appointment of Non-Executive Director and appointment of Independent Director
Board Meeting11 Jun 202431 May 2024
Go Digit General Insurance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and annual financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11th June 2024 1. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 24 2. Auditors Report 3. Declaration on unmodified opinion 4. Related party statement under 23(9) of SEBI LODR for the half year ended 31st March 2024 5. Outcome of BM-Appointment of Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.06.2024)

