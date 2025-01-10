iifl-logo-icon 1
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd Balance Sheet

285.5
(-3.95%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

906.58

900.86

885.36

866.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,790.08

1,538.3

1,092.25

360.05

Net Worth

2,696.66

2,439.16

1,977.61

1,226.86

Minority Interest

Debt

350

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3,046.66

2,439.16

1,977.61

1,226.86

Fixed Assets

175.79

162.01

148.5

102.41

Intangible Assets

Investments

15,394.6

12,389.06

9,247.36

5,430.22

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-12,879.78

-10,391.19

-7,564.77

-4,465.64

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1,032.01

659.19

505.35

311.6

Sundry Creditors

-199.09

-333.1

-216.86

-143.69

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-13,712.7

-10,717.28

-7,853.26

-4,633.55

Cash

356.06

279.3

146.52

159.89

Total Assets

3,046.67

2,439.18

1,977.61

1,226.88

