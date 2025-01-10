Go Digit General Insurance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
906.58
900.86
885.36
866.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,790.08
1,538.3
1,092.25
360.05
Net Worth
2,696.66
2,439.16
1,977.61
1,226.86
Minority Interest
Debt
350
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3,046.66
2,439.16
1,977.61
1,226.86
Fixed Assets
175.79
162.01
148.5
102.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
15,394.6
12,389.06
9,247.36
5,430.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-12,879.78
-10,391.19
-7,564.77
-4,465.64
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1,032.01
659.19
505.35
311.6
Sundry Creditors
-199.09
-333.1
-216.86
-143.69
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-13,712.7
-10,717.28
-7,853.26
-4,633.55
Cash
356.06
279.3
146.52
159.89
Total Assets
3,046.67
2,439.18
1,977.61
1,226.88
