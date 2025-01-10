On the financial statements for the year ended 31 Mar 2023

To,

The Members of Go Digit General Insurance Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE LIMITED (?he Company·), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at Mar 31, 2023, the Revenue Accounts of fire, marine and miscellaneous insurance (collectively known as the ‘Revenue Accounts), the Profit and Loss Account and the Receipts and Payments Account for the year then ended, the schedules annexed thereto, a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes thereon (hereinafter referred to as the ?inancial statements·).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report that the aforesaid financial statements, prepared in accordance with the requirements of Accounting Standards as specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act) read with relevant regulations, including relevant provisions of the Insurance Act, 1938, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Act, 1999 (the ?RDAI Act·) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, to the extent considered relevant and appropriate for the purpose of these financial statements and which are not inconsistent with the accounting principles as prescribed in the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Preparation of Financial Statements and Auditors Report of Insurance Companies) Regulations, 2002 (the ?egulations·) and orders/directions/circulars issued by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (?RDAI· / ?uthority·), to the extent applicable (?pplicable Accounting Framework·), give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India as applicable to insurance companies:

a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state affairs of the Company as at Mar 31, 2023;

b) in the case of the Revenue Accounts, of the operating profit in the Fire business, and operating loss in the Marine business and Miscellaneous business for the year ended on that date;

c) in the case of Profit and Loss Account, of the profit for the year ended on that date; and

d) in case of Receipts and Payments Account, of the receipts and payments for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that is relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Directors are responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the Directors Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If we identify such material inconsistencies or apparent material misstatements, we are required to determine whether there is a material misstatement of the other information. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We confirm that we have nothing material to report, add or draw attention to in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Management and Those Charged with Governance for Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (?he Act·) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, underwriting results, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Applicable Accounting Framework.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making udgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and board of directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our obectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level assurance, but it is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, that could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional udgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls systems in place and

the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements and board of directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matters

The actuarial valuation of liabilities in respect of Incurred But Not Reported (the ?BNR·), Incurred But Not Enough Reported (the ?BNER·) and Premium Deficiency Reserve (the ?DR·) is the responsibility of the Companys Appointed Actuary (the ?ppointed Actuary·). The actuarial valuation of these liabilities, which are estimated using statistical methods as at March 31, 2023 has been duly certified by the Appointed Actuary and in his opinion, the assumptions considered by him for such valuation are in accordance with the guidelines and norms issued by the IRDAI and the Institute of Actuaries of India in concurrence with the IRDAI. We have relied upon the Appointed Actuarys certificate in this regard for forming our opinion on the valuation of liabilities for outstanding claims reserves and the PDR contained in the financial statements of the Company.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the IRDAI Financial Statements Regulations, we have issued a separate certificate dated 04 May 2023 certifying the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of Schedule C to the IRDAI Financial Statement Regulations.

2. As required by the paragraph 2 of Schedule C to the IRDAI Financial Statement Regulations and Section 143(3) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations give to us, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) As the Companys accounts are centralized and maintained at the corporate office, no returns for the purposes of our audit are prepared at the branches and other offices of the Company.

(c) In our opinion Proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(d) The Balance sheet, the Revenue accounts, the Profit and Loss account and the Receipts and Payments account dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(e) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the applicable Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, to the extent they are not inconsistent with the accounting principles prescribed by the Regulations and orders/directions prescribed by IRDAI in this regard.

(f) Investments have been valued in accordance with the provisions of the Insurance Act, the Regulations and orders/directions issued by IRDAI in this regard.

(g) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors for the year ended 31st March 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ?nnexure A·.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 32 in Schedule 16 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts. The Company did not have any outstanding long term derivative contracts - Refer Note no. 33 in Schedule 16 to the financial statements and ?ther Matter· para above;

iii. During the year there were no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company - Refer Note 34 in Schedule 16 to the financial statements; and

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (?ntermediaries·), with the understanding, whether

recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (?ltimate Beneficiaries·) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (?unding Parties·), with the understanding, whether recorded in

in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (?ltimate Beneficiaries·) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on such audit procedures, that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) above of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Company has neither proposed nor paid any interim or final divided during the year. Therefore, reporting on compliance with section 123 of the Act does not arise.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 relating to maintenance of audit trail in software systems involved in financial reporting is applicable with effect from April 1, 2023 as per notification G.S.R. 235(E) dated Mar 31, 2022 as issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended Mar 31, 2023

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report, in terms of the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act:

We report that managerial remuneration payable to the Companys Directors is governed by the provisions of Section 34A of the Insurance Act, 1938 and is approved by IRDAI. Accordingly, the managerial remuneration limits specified under Section 197 of the Act do not apply.

Annexure A

Referred to in paragraph 2(h) in ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of Go Digit General Insurance Limited (?he Company·) on the financial statements as of and for the year ended Mar 31, 2023

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (?he Act·)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to aforesaid financial statements of Go Digit General Insurance Limited (?he Company·) as of Mar 31, 2023 in conunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013, the Insurance Act, the IRDAI Act, the Regulations and orders / directions prescribed by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (‘IRDAI) in this behalf and current practices prevailing within the insurance industry in India.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors udgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial reporting

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized

acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, proections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial reporting to future periods are subect to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to the financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at Mar 31, 2023, based on the internal control with reference to financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ?uidance Note·).

Other Matters

The actuarial valuation of liabilities in respect of Claims Incurred But Not Reported (the ?BNR·),Claims Incurred But Not Enough Reported (the ?BNER·) and Premium Deficiency Reserve (the ?DR·) is the responsibility of the Companys Appointed Actuary (the ?ppointed Actuary·). The actuarial valuation of these liabilities, which are estimated using statistical methods as at Mar 31, 2023 has been duly certified by the Appointed Actuary and in his opinion, the assumptions considered by him for such valuation are in accordance with the guidelines and norms issued by the IRDAI and the Institute of Actuaries of India in concurrence with the IRDAI. The said actuarial valuations of liabilities for outstanding claims reserves and the PDR have been relied upon by us as mentioned in Other Matters paragraph in our Audit Report on the financial statements for the year ended Mar 31, 2023. Accordingly, our opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to financial reporting does not include reporting on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal controls over the valuation and accuracy of the aforesaid actuarial liabilities.