SectorInsurance
Open₹487.85
Prev. Close₹482.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,495.92
Day's High₹490.95
Day's Low₹475.6
52 Week's High₹647
52 Week's Low₹452.7
Book Value₹115.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28,014.67
P/E32.92
EPS14.67
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
585.28
581.68
575.52
548.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,798.7
4,861.57
4,044.67
2,946.76
Net Worth
6,383.98
5,443.25
4,620.19
3,495.14
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Life Insurance Corporation of India
LICI
908.4
|13.92
|5,74,689.29
|7,620.86
|1.1
|1,19,900.99
|152.76
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
SBILIFE
1,447.7
|66.42
|1,44,897.06
|529.42
|0.19
|20,266.1
|162.25
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
HDFCLIFE
623
|79.47
|1,34,130.38
|432.99
|0.32
|16,569.7
|72.38
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
ICICIPRULI
673.6
|110.87
|97,421.59
|251.72
|0.09
|10,754.21
|79.86
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
ICICIGI
1,838.2
|40.85
|90,902.76
|693.95
|0.6
|5,025.57
|275.07
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Nominee
Sumir Chadha
Nominee
DEEPAK RAMINEEDI
Nominee
Utpal Seth
Independent Director
Rohit Bhasin
Independent Director
Anisha Motwani
Independent Director
Berjis M Desai
Independent Director
Rajeev Krishnamuralilal Agarwal
Managing Director & CEO
Anand Shankar Roy
Independent Director
Rajni Sekhri Sibal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jayashree Sethuraman
Independent Director
Rajeev Kher
Reports by Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd
Summary
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited was incorporated on 17 June, 2005 at Chennai. The Company was granted its Certificate for Commencement of Business on 09 December, 2005 by the RoC. Star Health is Indias first Standalone Health Insurance provider, which has widened its coverage to Health, Personal Accident and Overseas Travel Insurance. It provides policies customised around the needs of individuals, families and companies. These services are provided through a distribution network comprising agents, brokers and the online format. The Company is also prominently engaged in bancassurance on basis of long-standing relationships with banks.Star Health is one of Indias biggest private health insurers with a market share of 15.35% in FY2021-22. The Company has one of the largest health insurance hospital networks in India comprising more than 12,820 hospitals as of 31 March, 2022.The Company offers a range of flexible and comprehensive coverage options for the following insurance types:i. Retail health insurance, which is paid for by private individuals or families, generally through out-ofpocket expenses or private insurance,ii. Group health insurance, which is paid for by employers typically in the form of company health insurance plans that could involve co-payments by the employee,iii. Government health insurance, which is paid for by the government, typically in the form of central or state government health insurance programmes,iv. The Company also offers pers
The Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹476.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd is ₹28014.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd is 32.92 and 4.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd is ₹452.7 and ₹647 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.84%, 3 Years at -14.75%, 1 Year at -12.41%, 6 Month at -16.19%, 3 Month at -18.14% and 1 Month at -0.40%.
