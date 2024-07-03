iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd Share Price

476.7
(-1.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:34:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open487.85
  • Day's High490.95
  • 52 Wk High647
  • Prev. Close482.95
  • Day's Low475.6
  • 52 Wk Low 452.7
  • Turnover (lac)2,495.92
  • P/E32.92
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value115.99
  • EPS14.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28,014.67
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Insurance

Open

487.85

Prev. Close

482.95

Turnover(Lac.)

2,495.92

Day's High

490.95

Day's Low

475.6

52 Week's High

647

52 Week's Low

452.7

Book Value

115.99

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28,014.67

P/E

32.92

EPS

14.67

Divi. Yield

0

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.69%

Non-Promoter- 34.70%

Institutions: 34.69%

Non-Institutions: 7.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

585.28

581.68

575.52

548.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,798.7

4,861.57

4,044.67

2,946.76

Net Worth

6,383.98

5,443.25

4,620.19

3,495.14

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Life Insurance Corporation of India

LICI

908.4

13.925,74,689.297,620.861.11,19,900.99152.76

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

SBILIFE

1,447.7

66.421,44,897.06529.420.1920,266.1162.25

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

HDFCLIFE

623

79.471,34,130.38432.990.3216,569.772.38

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

ICICIPRULI

673.6

110.8797,421.59251.720.0910,754.2179.86

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

ICICIGI

1,838.2

40.8590,902.76693.950.65,025.57275.07

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Nominee

Sumir Chadha

Nominee

DEEPAK RAMINEEDI

Nominee

Utpal Seth

Independent Director

Rohit Bhasin

Independent Director

Anisha Motwani

Independent Director

Berjis M Desai

Independent Director

Rajeev Krishnamuralilal Agarwal

Managing Director & CEO

Anand Shankar Roy

Independent Director

Rajni Sekhri Sibal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jayashree Sethuraman

Independent Director

Rajeev Kher

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd

Summary

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited was incorporated on 17 June, 2005 at Chennai. The Company was granted its Certificate for Commencement of Business on 09 December, 2005 by the RoC. Star Health is Indias first Standalone Health Insurance provider, which has widened its coverage to Health, Personal Accident and Overseas Travel Insurance. It provides policies customised around the needs of individuals, families and companies. These services are provided through a distribution network comprising agents, brokers and the online format. The Company is also prominently engaged in bancassurance on basis of long-standing relationships with banks.Star Health is one of Indias biggest private health insurers with a market share of 15.35% in FY2021-22. The Company has one of the largest health insurance hospital networks in India comprising more than 12,820 hospitals as of 31 March, 2022.The Company offers a range of flexible and comprehensive coverage options for the following insurance types:i. Retail health insurance, which is paid for by private individuals or families, generally through out-ofpocket expenses or private insurance,ii. Group health insurance, which is paid for by employers typically in the form of company health insurance plans that could involve co-payments by the employee,iii. Government health insurance, which is paid for by the government, typically in the form of central or state government health insurance programmes,iv. The Company also offers pers
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd share price today?

The Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹476.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd is ₹28014.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd is 32.92 and 4.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd is ₹452.7 and ₹647 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd?

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.84%, 3 Years at -14.75%, 1 Year at -12.41%, 6 Month at -16.19%, 3 Month at -18.14% and 1 Month at -0.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.69 %
Institutions - 34.70 %
Public - 7.61 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.