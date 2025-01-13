iifl-logo-icon 1
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd Balance Sheet

469.9
(1.58%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

585.28

581.68

575.52

548.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,798.7

4,861.57

4,044.67

2,946.76

Net Worth

6,383.98

5,443.25

4,620.19

3,495.14

Minority Interest

Debt

470

470

720

250

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6,853.98

5,913.25

5,340.19

3,745.14

Fixed Assets

385.58

227.38

117.13

202.36

Intangible Assets

Investments

15,280.43

13,276.06

11,373.43

6,733.3

Deferred Tax Asset Net

358.18

568.9

776.71

421.31

Networking Capital

-9,614.79

-8,468.45

-7,490.62

-5,490.82

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1,298.96

844.41

683.24

1,265.02

Sundry Creditors

-384.51

-332.03

-295

-262.12

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-10,529.24

-8,980.83

-7,878.86

-6,493.72

Cash

444.58

309.36

563.54

1,878.99

Total Assets

6,853.98

5,913.25

5,340.19

3,745.14

