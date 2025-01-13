Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
585.28
581.68
575.52
548.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,798.7
4,861.57
4,044.67
2,946.76
Net Worth
6,383.98
5,443.25
4,620.19
3,495.14
Minority Interest
Debt
470
470
720
250
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6,853.98
5,913.25
5,340.19
3,745.14
Fixed Assets
385.58
227.38
117.13
202.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
15,280.43
13,276.06
11,373.43
6,733.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
358.18
568.9
776.71
421.31
Networking Capital
-9,614.79
-8,468.45
-7,490.62
-5,490.82
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1,298.96
844.41
683.24
1,265.02
Sundry Creditors
-384.51
-332.03
-295
-262.12
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10,529.24
-8,980.83
-7,878.86
-6,493.72
Cash
444.58
309.36
563.54
1,878.99
Total Assets
6,853.98
5,913.25
5,340.19
3,745.14
