Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Life Insurance Corporation of India
LICI
854.9
|12.93
|5,34,051.18
|7,620.86
|1.18
|1,19,900.99
|152.76
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
SBILIFE
1,540.5
|69.54
|1,51,701.24
|529.42
|0.18
|20,266.1
|162.25
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
HDFCLIFE
642.2
|79.47
|1,38,059.24
|414.94
|0.31
|16,771.26
|73.28
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
ICICIGI
1,948.75
|42.47
|94,498.61
|693.95
|0.57
|5,025.57
|275.07
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
ICICIPRULI
645.75
|107.1
|94,105.79
|251.72
|0.09
|10,754.21
|79.86
