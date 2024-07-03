Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd Summary

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited was incorporated on 17 June, 2005 at Chennai. The Company was granted its Certificate for Commencement of Business on 09 December, 2005 by the RoC. Star Health is Indias first Standalone Health Insurance provider, which has widened its coverage to Health, Personal Accident and Overseas Travel Insurance. It provides policies customised around the needs of individuals, families and companies. These services are provided through a distribution network comprising agents, brokers and the online format. The Company is also prominently engaged in bancassurance on basis of long-standing relationships with banks.Star Health is one of Indias biggest private health insurers with a market share of 15.35% in FY2021-22. The Company has one of the largest health insurance hospital networks in India comprising more than 12,820 hospitals as of 31 March, 2022.The Company offers a range of flexible and comprehensive coverage options for the following insurance types:i. Retail health insurance, which is paid for by private individuals or families, generally through out-ofpocket expenses or private insurance,ii. Group health insurance, which is paid for by employers typically in the form of company health insurance plans that could involve co-payments by the employee,iii. Government health insurance, which is paid for by the government, typically in the form of central or state government health insurance programmes,iv. The Company also offers personal accident and travel insurance, paid for by individuals or families or employers.During the month of December 2021,the company came out with an Rs 6400-crore public issue which comprised of Rs 2000 crore of fresh issue and Rs 4400 crore of offer for sale.The IPO shares were allotted at the price of Rs 900 per share including a premium of Rs 890 per share.The allotted shares were listed on the BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd(NSE) on 10 December 2021.In FY 2021-22, the Company increased branch offices and rural branch offices by 20 and 50 respectively, enhancing customer proximity. As of 31st March, 2022, there was a growth in distribution network to 807 health insurance branches across 26 states and 4 Union Territories in India.In 2022-23, the Companys distribution network reached 835 branches across 25 States and 5 Union Territories. The business added 20 branch offices and 8 rural branches.