Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd Board Meeting

Star Health Insu CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
Star Health And Allied Insurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Declaration of unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 20243 Jul 2024
Star Health And Allied Insurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Star Health And Allied Insurance Company Limited has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on July 30 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board Meeting held on July 30, 2024 for declaration of the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with the limited audit review report of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 20246 Apr 2024
Star Health And Allied Insurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Star Health And Allied Insurance Company Limited has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on April 30 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 30, 2024 for declaration of the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Star Health And Allied Insurance Company Limited has informed the Exchange about the Reappointment of Joint Statutory Auditors for a second consecutive term of five years commencing from the conclusion of the Nineteenth Annual General Meeting (AGM) until the conclusion of the Twenty Fourth AGM of the company subject to the approval of Members at the ensuing Nineteenth AGM and terms and conditions notified by IRDAI, if any (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 20245 Jan 2024
Star Health And Allied Insurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve STAR HEALTH AND ALLIED INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 30-January-2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited and limited reviewed financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited has informed the exchange regarding outcome of the board meeting held on January 30, 2024 for declaration of the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results along with the limited review report of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.01.2024)

