|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|AGM 23/09/2024 Star Health And Allied Insurance Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of 19th Annual General Meeting dated September 23, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024) Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited has informed the exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication for Corrigendum to Notice of the 19th AGM dated September 23, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024) Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited has informed the exchange about Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024) Star Health And Allied Insurance Company Limited has informed the exchange about Declaration of Voting Results along with the Scrutinizers Report of 19th Annual General Meeting held on September 23, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024) Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited has informed the Exchange about Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)
