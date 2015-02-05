To

The Members of

Star Health And Allied Insurance Company Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Star Health And Allied Insurance Company Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Revenue accounts of Miscellaneous insurance business, the Profit and Loss account and the Receipts and Payments account for the year then ended, the schedules annexed there to, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and notes forming part of the financial statements, (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Insurance Act, 1938, as amended by Insurance Laws (Amendment) Act, 2015 (the "Insurance Act"), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999 (the "IRDA Act"), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Preparation of Financial Statements and Auditors Report of Insurance Companies) Regulations, 2002 ("the IRDA Financial Statements Regulations"), Circulars / Orders / Directions issued by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (the"IRDAI" / "Authority") in this regard, and the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021, as amended, in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, as applicable to Insurance Companies:

a. in the case of Balance Sheet, of the state affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024;

b. in the case of Revenue Account, of the operating profit in Miscellaneous insurance business for the year ended on that date;

c. in the case of Profit and Loss Account, of the profit for the year ended on that date; and

d. in case of Receipts and Payments Account, of the receipts and payments for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Insurance Act, the IRDA Act and the IRDA Financial Statements Regulations, the Act and the Rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional Judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters:

Key Audit Matter How our Audit Address the Key Audit Matter 1) Claim Settlement • Claims are a significant expense for the company. • We tested the design operative effectiveness of controls around the due and intimated claims recording process. We additionally carried out the following substantive testing. • Provisioning of Outstanding Claims including Claims Incurred but Not Reported (IBNR) and Incurred but Not Enough Reported (IBNER) are significant in magnitude and requires use of judgements and estimates. • Assessed and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls relating to the claims handling and reserving process, including controls over completeness and accuracy of the claim estimates recorded; • With regards to the claims provision, the Company makes a provision for claims upon intimation, on receipt of documents, communication from co-insurer leader in cases of incoming co- insurance business etc. The estimates undergo a revision based on further information and the settlement amount could vary from the provision created. • Substantive tests were performed on the amounts recorded for a sample of Outstanding Claims, which are material to assess whether claims are appropriately estimated and recorded; • The estimate of the claim involves a high degree of judgement. • The actuarial valuation of liability in respect of Claims Incurred but Not Reported (IBNR) and those Incurred but Not Enough Reported (IBNER) is as certified by the Companys Appointed Actuary and we have relied upon on the appointed actuarys certificate in this regard; • Tested the completeness and accuracy of underlying data provided by the Management to the Appointed Actuary on a sample basis; • Results of our test has provided audit evidence which we have used to draw conclusions including our reporting. 2) Valuation of Investments • Investments represent a substantial portion of the assets of the Company which are valued in accordance with accounting policies and the regulatory guidelines. To ensure that the valuation of investments in the financial statements is as per the policy of the Company and the IRDAI regulations. • The Company has a policy framework for Valuation of Investments. We have performed the following procedures: • The Company performs an impairment review of its investments periodically and recognizes impairment charge, whenever required. • Reviewed the manner in which the investments have been made by the Company to ensure that the investments are in accordance with the IRDAI guidelines. • Tested the management oversight and controls over valuation of investments. • We have obtained the Confirmation of Balances for the Investments. • Independently verified the valuation of quoted investments. • Reviewed the Fair Value Change Account for specific investments. • Reviewed the compliance with the IRDAI guidelines on recording of Income on non-performing investments 3) Contingent Liabilities: • Total contingent liabilities as at March 31, 2024 is 28,55,372 thousands (Note No. 5.1.1 of Schedule 16 to financial statements). • Obtained the details of Contingent liabilities as at March 31, 2024 from the management and reviewed the changes in litigation status as compared to previous year and obtained a detailed understanding of the disputes. • We have considered this as a key audit matter because the Company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant amounts • Reviewed Companys correspondences with tax authorities, legal counsels, grounds of appeal filed with various appellate authorities and industry position on various tax disputes. • Obtained confirmations from legal counsels / tax experts on the status of the outstanding tax demands. • Verified the adequacy of disclosures in the financial statements in this respect.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors report and Corporate Governance Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements to give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and Receipts and Payments of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021, as amended, to the extent applicable and in the manner so required and the provisions of Insurance Act, 1938 as amended by the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Act, 2015 (the "Insurance Act"), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999 (as amended) (the "IRDA Act"), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Preparation of Financial Statements and Auditors Report of Insurance Companies) Regulations, 2002 (the "IRDA Financial Statements Regulations"), Circulars / Orders / Directions issued by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (the "IRDAI"/ "Authority") in this regard.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high-level assurance, but it is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards of Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• I dentify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of this report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

OTHER MATTERS

The actuarial valuation of liabilities in respect of claims Incurred But Not Reported (IBNR), including claims Incurred But Not Enough Reported (IBNER) and provisioning for Premium Deficiency and Free Look Reserve as at March 31, 2024 is the responsibility of the Companys Appointed Actuary ("Actuary") and has been duly certified by the Actuary. The Appointed Actuary has also certified that in his opinion, the assumptions for such valuation are in accordance with the guidelines and norms, if any, issued by the IRDAI and the Actuarial Society of India in concurrence with IRDAI. We have relied upon the Actuarys certificate in this regard for forming our opinion on the financial statements of the Company. Our opinion is not modified in this matter.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the IRDAI Financial Statements Regulations, we have issued a separate certificate dated 30th April 2024 certifying the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of Schedule C to the IRDAI Financial Statement Regulations.

2. As required by the paragraph 2 of Schedule C to the IRDAI Financial Statement Regulations and the provisions of Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) As the Companys accounts are centralized and maintained at the corporate office, no returns for the purposes of our audit are prepared at the branches and other offices of the Company as required under Section 143(8) of the Act;

d) The Balance Sheet, the Revenue Account, the Profit and Loss Account and the Receipts and Payments Account (Cash Flow Statement) dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

e) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the applicable Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021, as amended, to the extent applicable and with the accounting principles prescribed by the Regulations and Orders/Directions prescribed by IRDAI in this regard;

f) I nvestments have been valued in accordance with the provisions of the Insurance Act, the Regulations and orders/directions issued by IRDAI in this regard.

g) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note no. 5.1.1 of Schedule 16 to the financial statements;

ii. the Company did not have any material foreseeable losses under long-term contracts for which provision is required on the balance sheet date (Refer Note 5.2.15 of Schedule 16). There are no derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. Since the information required under paragraph Y-(xiv) of Schedule III to the Act (Division I), is not applicable to the Company, being an Insurance Company, the Company has not disclosed the same. However, we report on the same.

a. The management has represented to us that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the Company to or any other persons or entity(ies) including foreign entity with the understanding whether recorded or understanding whether the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities on behalf of the company (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries.

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries,

c. Based on the audit procedures adopted by us, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made by the management under sub clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement

v. The Company has not declared or paid dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination and the information and explanations given to us, which included test checks and as explained in note 5.2.21 of Schedule 16 to the financial statements, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which along with access management tools, as applicable, have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, during the course of our audit and based on the information and explanations given to us, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report, in terms of the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act and Section 34 of the IRDAI Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be reported upon by us.

For M/s. Brahmayya & Co. For M/s. V Sankar Aiyar & Co. Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 000511S Firm Registration No: 109208W K. Jitendra Kumar V. Balaji Partner Partner Membership No: 201825 Membership No: 211765 Date: 30 April 2024 Date: 30 April 2024 Place: Chennai Place: Chennai UDIN No: 24201825BKAJNU5302 UDIN No: 24211765BKEPQH7087

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(h) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements forming part of the Independent Auditors Report of even date)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Star Health And Allied Insurance Company Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the "internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 and to the extent applicable with the accounting principles prescribed by the Regulations and Orders/Directions prescribed by IRDAI in this regard.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on "the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".

OTHER MATTERS

The actuarial valuation of liabilities in respect of claims Incurred But Not Reported (IBNR), including claims Incurred But Not Enough Reported (IBNER), Free Look Reserve and provisioning for Premium Deficiency and as at March 31, 2024 is the responsibility of the Companys Appointed Actuary ("Actuary") and has been duly certified by the Actuary, as mentioned in "Other Matter" paragraph of our audit report on the financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended March 31,2024. In view of this, we did not perform any procedures relating to internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in respect of the valuation and accuracy of the actuarial valuation of estimate of claims IBNR and claims IBNER.