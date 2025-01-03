Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Sambhaav Media Ltd
8.7
|0.34
|4.07
|166.27
|49.18
Sandesh Ltd
1677.6
|57.40
|3.54
|1269.94
|5.64
New Delhi Television Ltd
163.88
|-0.09
|-0.05
|1056.56
|0
Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd
93.65
|-0.05
|-0.05
|689.93
|29.29
Jagran Prakashan Ltd
83.97
|0.43
|0.51
|1827.64
|7.47
T.V. Today Network Ltd
213.98
|1.47
|0.69
|1276.79
|12.25
Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd
5.65
|-0.25
|-4.24
|118.06
|0
H T Media Ltd
23.58
|0.10
|0.43
|548.82
|0
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
72.8
|1.46
|2.05
|11225.76
|0
D B Corp Ltd
305.8
|-2.45
|-0.79
|5448.69
|12.3
Diligent Media Corporation Ltd
6.04
|-0.08
|-1.31
|71.10
|11.13
UFO Moviez India Ltd
105.3
|1.46
|1.41
|407.57
|0
SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd
15.81
|-0.33
|-2.04
|16.57
|0
Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd
46
|-1.00
|-2.13
|21.01
|8.47
Graphisads Ltd
59.5
|1.30
|2.23
|108.75
|38.29
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
