Summary

The Deccan Chronicle Holdings Limited (DCHL) was incorporated in the year 2002. The Company is actively engaged in publishing of the news paper namely Deccan Chronicle (DC). DC is an English language newspaper simultaneously published in the states of Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Tamil Nadu in India. They also publish Andhra Bhoomi in Telugu, which are daily, weekly, and monthly magazines. The newspaper takes its name from its place of origination, the Deccan region of India. In terms of readership, it is Indias fourth largest English language newspaper. It has an ABC certified circulation of 10 lakhs out of that, 7 lakhs in AP, 3 lakhs in Chennai. The newspaper has a total of nine editions; seven published from various parts of Andhra Pradesh includes Vishakapatnam, Karimnagar, Nellore, Rajahmundhry, Vijayawada, Secunderabad, and Anantapur. The rest of the two editions covers, one each from Chennai and Bengaluru.The Company acquired the newspaper publishing business of the firm in December 2002. As of 1st April 2003, Deccan Chronicle Private Limited and Nandi Publishers Private Limited were amalgamated with the company. During the year the year 2003-04, the company had commenced its Nellore edition. In the same year the production capacity of the plant was enhanced from 315000 copies per hour to 435000 copies per hour. During November of the year 2004, the company had sets up an additional Colour Printing Center at Kondapur in Hyderabad. The Chennai edition, the newspapers first

Read More