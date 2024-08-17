Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMedia - Print/Television/Radio
Open₹5.65
Prev. Close₹5.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.16
Day's High₹5.65
Day's Low₹5.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.19
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)118.06
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
41.79
48.69
48.44
48.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-31.78
1,231.45
1,209.57
1,100.89
Net Worth
10.01
1,280.14
1,258.01
1,149.87
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
1,035.06
968.33
894.76
587.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,035.06
968.33
894.76
587.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
31.11
50.56
39.58
34.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
NETWORK18
72.8
|0
|11,235.01
|-74.45
|0
|445.27
|10.41
D B Corp Ltd
DBCORP
305.8
|12.23
|5,454.03
|82.54
|1.63
|558.95
|120.53
Jagran Prakashan Ltd
JAGRAN
83.97
|7.49
|1,824.16
|47.37
|5.97
|375.76
|72.85
T.V. Today Network Ltd
TVTODAY
213.98
|12.35
|1,278.1
|8.35
|3.97
|206.77
|146.8
Sandesh Ltd
SANDESH
1,677.6
|5.83
|1,270.93
|38.09
|0.3
|69.95
|1,778.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
T Venkattram Reddy
Vice Chairman
T Vinayak Ravi Reddy
Vice Chairman
P K Iyer
Company Secretary
V Shankar
Additional Director
Venkateswarlu Malapaka
Additional Director
S Suresh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd
Summary
The Deccan Chronicle Holdings Limited (DCHL) was incorporated in the year 2002. The Company is actively engaged in publishing of the news paper namely Deccan Chronicle (DC). DC is an English language newspaper simultaneously published in the states of Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Tamil Nadu in India. They also publish Andhra Bhoomi in Telugu, which are daily, weekly, and monthly magazines. The newspaper takes its name from its place of origination, the Deccan region of India. In terms of readership, it is Indias fourth largest English language newspaper. It has an ABC certified circulation of 10 lakhs out of that, 7 lakhs in AP, 3 lakhs in Chennai. The newspaper has a total of nine editions; seven published from various parts of Andhra Pradesh includes Vishakapatnam, Karimnagar, Nellore, Rajahmundhry, Vijayawada, Secunderabad, and Anantapur. The rest of the two editions covers, one each from Chennai and Bengaluru.The Company acquired the newspaper publishing business of the firm in December 2002. As of 1st April 2003, Deccan Chronicle Private Limited and Nandi Publishers Private Limited were amalgamated with the company. During the year the year 2003-04, the company had commenced its Nellore edition. In the same year the production capacity of the plant was enhanced from 315000 copies per hour to 435000 copies per hour. During November of the year 2004, the company had sets up an additional Colour Printing Center at Kondapur in Hyderabad. The Chennai edition, the newspapers first
Read More
