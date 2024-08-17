iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd Share Price

5.65
(-4.24%)
Jan 22, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Media - Print/Television/Radio

Open

5.65

Prev. Close

5.9

Turnover(Lac.)

6.16

Day's High

5.65

Day's Low

5.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.19

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

118.06

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:05 AM
Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.38%

Non-Promoter- 16.36%

Institutions: 16.35%

Non-Institutions: 68.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

41.79

48.69

48.44

48.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-31.78

1,231.45

1,209.57

1,100.89

Net Worth

10.01

1,280.14

1,258.01

1,149.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007

Gross Sales

1,035.06

968.33

894.76

587.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,035.06

968.33

894.76

587.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

31.11

50.56

39.58

34.43

View Annually Results

Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

NETWORK18

72.8

011,235.01-74.450445.2710.41

D B Corp Ltd

DBCORP

305.8

12.235,454.0382.541.63558.95120.53

Jagran Prakashan Ltd

JAGRAN

83.97

7.491,824.1647.375.97375.7672.85

T.V. Today Network Ltd

TVTODAY

213.98

12.351,278.18.353.97206.77146.8

Sandesh Ltd

SANDESH

1,677.6

5.831,270.9338.090.369.951,778.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

T Venkattram Reddy

Vice Chairman

T Vinayak Ravi Reddy

Vice Chairman

P K Iyer

Company Secretary

V Shankar

Additional Director

Venkateswarlu Malapaka

Additional Director

S Suresh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd

Summary

The Deccan Chronicle Holdings Limited (DCHL) was incorporated in the year 2002. The Company is actively engaged in publishing of the news paper namely Deccan Chronicle (DC). DC is an English language newspaper simultaneously published in the states of Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Tamil Nadu in India. They also publish Andhra Bhoomi in Telugu, which are daily, weekly, and monthly magazines. The newspaper takes its name from its place of origination, the Deccan region of India. In terms of readership, it is Indias fourth largest English language newspaper. It has an ABC certified circulation of 10 lakhs out of that, 7 lakhs in AP, 3 lakhs in Chennai. The newspaper has a total of nine editions; seven published from various parts of Andhra Pradesh includes Vishakapatnam, Karimnagar, Nellore, Rajahmundhry, Vijayawada, Secunderabad, and Anantapur. The rest of the two editions covers, one each from Chennai and Bengaluru.The Company acquired the newspaper publishing business of the firm in December 2002. As of 1st April 2003, Deccan Chronicle Private Limited and Nandi Publishers Private Limited were amalgamated with the company. During the year the year 2003-04, the company had commenced its Nellore edition. In the same year the production capacity of the plant was enhanced from 315000 copies per hour to 435000 copies per hour. During November of the year 2004, the company had sets up an additional Colour Printing Center at Kondapur in Hyderabad. The Chennai edition, the newspapers first
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.