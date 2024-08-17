Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
1,035.06
968.33
894.76
587.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,035.06
968.33
894.76
587.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
31.11
50.56
39.58
34.43
Total Income
1,066.18
1,018.89
934.34
622.03
Total Expenditure
583.21
668.08
345.64
321.82
PBIDT
482.97
350.8
588.7
300.2
Interest
54.4
80.94
88.61
36.13
PBDT
428.57
269.85
500.08
264.05
Depreciation
65.54
53
31.65
16.79
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
131.91
74.51
164.77
81.98
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
231.11
142.35
303.66
165.27
Minority Interest After NP
0.05
0.01
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
231.05
142.33
303.64
165.25
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
231.05
142.33
303.64
165.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.5
5.8
12.47
7.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
150
50
Equity
48.43
48.97
48.97
47.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
9,05,95,296
9,58,00,296
8,72,63,792
Public Shareholding (%)
0
37
39.11
36.5
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
15,42,82,256
14,90,77,248
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
100
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
63
60.88
0
PBIDTM(%)
46.66
36.22
65.79
51.09
PBDTM(%)
41.4
27.86
55.89
44.93
PATM(%)
22.32
14.7
33.93
28.12
No Record Found
