Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

5.65
(-4.24%)
Jan 22, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

41.79

48.69

48.44

48.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-31.78

1,231.45

1,209.57

1,100.89

Net Worth

10.01

1,280.14

1,258.01

1,149.87

Minority Interest

Debt

3,987.51

782.61

342.33

367.95

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

83.27

79.69

69.71

Total Liabilities

3,997.52

2,146.02

1,680.03

1,587.53

Fixed Assets

3,870.34

926.71

807.73

823.12

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

210.62

240.92

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

111.31

515.51

70.04

163.81

Inventories

21.08

133.41

62.04

129.91

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

131.15

245.11

195.55

194.25

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

179.11

199.57

185.51

98.49

Sundry Creditors

-152.31

-22.49

-26.12

-34.9

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-67.72

-40.09

-346.94

-223.94

Cash

15.87

703.8

591.64

359.68

Total Assets

3,997.52

2,146.02

1,680.03

1,587.53

