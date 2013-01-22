Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
41.79
48.69
48.44
48.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-31.78
1,231.45
1,209.57
1,100.89
Net Worth
10.01
1,280.14
1,258.01
1,149.87
Minority Interest
Debt
3,987.51
782.61
342.33
367.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
83.27
79.69
69.71
Total Liabilities
3,997.52
2,146.02
1,680.03
1,587.53
Fixed Assets
3,870.34
926.71
807.73
823.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
210.62
240.92
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
111.31
515.51
70.04
163.81
Inventories
21.08
133.41
62.04
129.91
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
131.15
245.11
195.55
194.25
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
179.11
199.57
185.51
98.49
Sundry Creditors
-152.31
-22.49
-26.12
-34.9
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-67.72
-40.09
-346.94
-223.94
Cash
15.87
703.8
591.64
359.68
Total Assets
3,997.52
2,146.02
1,680.03
1,587.53
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.