Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd Summary

The Deccan Chronicle Holdings Limited (DCHL) was incorporated in the year 2002. The Company is actively engaged in publishing of the news paper namely Deccan Chronicle (DC). DC is an English language newspaper simultaneously published in the states of Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Tamil Nadu in India. They also publish Andhra Bhoomi in Telugu, which are daily, weekly, and monthly magazines. The newspaper takes its name from its place of origination, the Deccan region of India. In terms of readership, it is Indias fourth largest English language newspaper. It has an ABC certified circulation of 10 lakhs out of that, 7 lakhs in AP, 3 lakhs in Chennai. The newspaper has a total of nine editions; seven published from various parts of Andhra Pradesh includes Vishakapatnam, Karimnagar, Nellore, Rajahmundhry, Vijayawada, Secunderabad, and Anantapur. The rest of the two editions covers, one each from Chennai and Bengaluru.The Company acquired the newspaper publishing business of the firm in December 2002. As of 1st April 2003, Deccan Chronicle Private Limited and Nandi Publishers Private Limited were amalgamated with the company. During the year the year 2003-04, the company had commenced its Nellore edition. In the same year the production capacity of the plant was enhanced from 315000 copies per hour to 435000 copies per hour. During November of the year 2004, the company had sets up an additional Colour Printing Center at Kondapur in Hyderabad. The Chennai edition, the newspapers first edition published outside Andhra Pradesh, was first printed in 28th March of the year 2005. During the year 2006-07, the company promoted a 100% subsidiary under the name of Sieger Solutions Ltd with an investment of Rs. 2511 lakhs for the business of buying and selling advertisement space and to explore alternate media space. The Audit Bureau of Circulation for having reached average net paid sales of over 1 Million copies per day for the period July-December, 2007. DCHL had launched a new financial daily, the Financial Chronicle with editions in Hyderabad and Chennai during April of the year 2008, The Bengaluru edition was launched on 26th May of the year 2008. The Chennai Chronicle that has recently initiated an alliance with Sulekha.com titled Blogprint creates a platform for local bloggers to be printed in the paper. Since June of the year 2008, the newspaper of the company had formed a business news partnership with the International Herald Tribune. The IHT would publish a branded business section in the Deccan Chronicle. The Company aims to be the leading publishing media in the Country and also wants to emerge as the major wing in the print media and entertainment industry.