Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
DECCAN CHRONICLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
AUDITORS REPORT
TO
THE MEMBERS OF
DECCAN CHRONICLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
1. We have audited the attached balance sheet of Deccan Chronicle Holdings
Limited (the Company) as at 31st March 2011,the profit and loss account
and the cash flow statement for the year ended on that date, annexed
thereto. These financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys
management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial
statements based on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India.Those standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (the
Order), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of
sub-section (4A) of section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956 (the Act), we
enclose in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs
4 and 5 of the said Order.
4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph 3
above, we report that:
(a) we have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the
best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our
audit;
(b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;
(c) the balance sheet, profit and loss account and cash flow statement
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;
(d) in our opinion, the balance sheet, profit and loss account and cash
flow statement dealt with by this report comply with the accounting
standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Act, to the
extent applicable;
(e) on the basis of written representations received from the directors, as
on 31st March 2011, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we
report that none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March 2011
from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section
(1) of section 274 of the Act;
(f) in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts give the information required
by the Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required and give a true and
fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted
in India:
(ii) in the case of the balance sheet, of the state of affairs of the
Company as at 31 March 2011;
(ii) in the case of the profit and loss account.of the profit of the
Company for theyear ended on that date; and
(iii) in the case of cash flow statement of the cash flows of the Company
for theyear ended on that date.
For C B Mouli & Associates
Chartered Accountants
(Firms Registration No. 2140S)
Mani Oommen
Partner
M.No.24046
Place: Secunderabad
Date : August 13, 2011
Annexure to the Auditors Report
Annexure referred to in paragraph 3 of our report of even date to the
members of Deccan Chronicle Holdings Limited. We report that:
1. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars,
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
2. The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its fixed
assets by which all fixed assets are verified in a phased manner.
Accordingly, certain assets were verified by Management during the year. No
material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion,
this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to
the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.
3. Fixed assets disposed of during theyear were not substantial, and
therefore, do not affect the going concern assumption.
4. Inventory, have been physically verified by the management at regular
intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.
5. The procedures for the physical verification of inventories followed by
the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
Company and the nature of its business.
6. The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The
discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the
book records were not material.
7. The Company has neither granted nor taken any loans, secured or
unsecured, to or from companies, firms or other parties covered in the
register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
8. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us and having regard to the explanation that purchase of certain items
of inventories and fixed assets are for the Companys specialized
requirements and suitable alternative sources are not available to obtain
comparable quotations, there is an adequate internal control system
commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business
with regard to purchase of inventories and fixed assets and with regard to
the sale of advertisement space. The activities of the Company do not
involve the sale of services. We have not observed any major weakness in
the internal control system during the course of our audit.
9. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the particulars of contracts or arrangements referred to in section
301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been entered in the register required
to be maintained under that section.
10. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the transactions made in pursuance of contracts and arrangements
entered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act,
1956 and exceeding the value of rupees five lakhs with any party during the
year have been made at prices which are reasonable having regard to the
prevailing market prices at the relevant time.
11. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public.
12. In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate
with the size and nature of its business.
13. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost
records under section 209(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 1956 for any of the
products manufactured/services rendered by the Company.
14. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the
basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has
been generally regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities
amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed
statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance,
Income-tax, Sales-tax, Wealth tax, Customs duty, Cess and other material
statutory dues. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on
account of Investor Education and Protection Fund, excise duty and service
tax.
According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed
amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, EmployeesState Insurance,
Income tax, Sales tax, Wealth tax, Customs duty, Cess and other material
statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2011 for a period of more
than six months from the date they became payable. As explained to us, the
Company did not have any dues on account of Investor Education and
Protection Fund, excise duty and service tax.
15. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no
dues of Income tax, Sales tax, Wealth tax, Customs duty and Cess which have
not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any
dispute. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account
of excise duty and service tax.
16. The Company does not have any accumulated losses at the end of the
financial year and has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and
in the immediately preceding financial year.
17. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to its bankers or
to any financial institutions or to debenture holders.
18. The Company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of
security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
19. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi/mutual benefit
fund/society.
20. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
is not dealing or trading in shares, securities, debentures and other
investments.
21. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or
financial institutions.
22. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the term loans taken by the Company have been applied for the
purpose for which they were raised.
23. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we are of the
opinion that thefunds raised on short-term basis have not been used for
long-term investment.
24. The Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to
companies/firms/parties covered in the register maintained under Section
301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
25. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company
has created security or charge in respect of debentures issued during
theyear.
26. As informed to us, the Company has not raised any money during theyear
by public issues.
27. According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on
or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our
audit.
For C B Mouli & Associates
Chartered Accountants
(Firms Registration NO.2140S)
Mani Oommen
Partner M.No.24046
Place: Secunderabad
Date : August 13, 2011