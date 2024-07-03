iifl-logo-icon 1
Crayons Advertising Ltd Share Price

96.95
(-3.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open100.2
  • Day's High104
  • 52 Wk High259
  • Prev. Close100.2
  • Day's Low96.05
  • 52 Wk Low 90.15
  • Turnover (lac)15.51
  • P/E14.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value42.56
  • EPS7.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)236.85
  • Div. Yield0
Crayons Advertising Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

100.2

Prev. Close

100.2

Turnover(Lac.)

15.51

Day's High

104

Day's Low

96.05

52 Week's High

259

52 Week's Low

90.15

Book Value

42.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

236.85

P/E

14.05

EPS

7.13

Divi. Yield

0

Crayons Advertising Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

22 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

Crayons Advertising Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Crayons Advertising Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.49%

Non-Promoter- 1.28%

Institutions: 1.28%

Non-Institutions: 25.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Crayons Advertising Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.37

18

2.25

2.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

79.53

35.83

34.99

33.38

Net Worth

105.9

53.83

37.24

35.63

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

233.92

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

233.92

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

4.42

Crayons Advertising Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Crayons Advertising Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kunal Lalani

Director

VIMI LALANI

Director

HULAS MAL LALANI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gagan Mahajan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Crayons Advertising Ltd

Summary

Crayons Advertising Limited was originally incorporated on July 3, 1986 as Crayons Advertising and Marketing Private Limited. The Company converted from a Private Company to Public Company and consequently, its name was changed to Crayons Advertising Limited. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on November 22, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana.The Company is a full-fledged innovative advertising solution mainly operating in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata and Lucknow. The Promoter, Mr. Lalani started advertising media services in the year 1986 by pitching advertisement assignment from the renowned brands. As of today, the Company provide high-end ecosystem and end-to-end ad-tech communication solutions platform for media services consisting of print media, electronic media, outdoor media services which covers advertisement modes such as newspapers, brochures, magazines, television channels, FM channels and display of outdoor hoardings etc. The Company execute advertising campaigns across various media that help clients business and brands grow. It offer a complete range of designing, media and printing services. The strength is media buying where the Company understand the clients marketing objective and use the correct media to achieve that objective. The Company is planning to come out with a Public Issue by issuing Equity Shares of upto 64,30,000 through Fresh Issue.
Company FAQs

What is the Crayons Advertising Ltd share price today?

The Crayons Advertising Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹96.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Crayons Advertising Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Crayons Advertising Ltd is ₹236.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Crayons Advertising Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Crayons Advertising Ltd is 14.05 and 2.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Crayons Advertising Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Crayons Advertising Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Crayons Advertising Ltd is ₹90.15 and ₹259 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Crayons Advertising Ltd?

Crayons Advertising Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -37.96%, 6 Month at -26.70%, 3 Month at -23.80% and 1 Month at -2.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Crayons Advertising Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Crayons Advertising Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.50 %
Institutions - 1.29 %
Public - 25.21 %

