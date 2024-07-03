Summary

Crayons Advertising Limited was originally incorporated on July 3, 1986 as Crayons Advertising and Marketing Private Limited. The Company converted from a Private Company to Public Company and consequently, its name was changed to Crayons Advertising Limited. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on November 22, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana.The Company is a full-fledged innovative advertising solution mainly operating in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata and Lucknow. The Promoter, Mr. Lalani started advertising media services in the year 1986 by pitching advertisement assignment from the renowned brands. As of today, the Company provide high-end ecosystem and end-to-end ad-tech communication solutions platform for media services consisting of print media, electronic media, outdoor media services which covers advertisement modes such as newspapers, brochures, magazines, television channels, FM channels and display of outdoor hoardings etc. The Company execute advertising campaigns across various media that help clients business and brands grow. It offer a complete range of designing, media and printing services. The strength is media buying where the Company understand the clients marketing objective and use the correct media to achieve that objective. The Company is planning to come out with a Public Issue by issuing Equity Shares of upto 64,30,000 through Fresh Issue.

