SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹100.2
Prev. Close₹100.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.51
Day's High₹104
Day's Low₹96.05
52 Week's High₹259
52 Week's Low₹90.15
Book Value₹42.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)236.85
P/E14.05
EPS7.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.37
18
2.25
2.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
79.53
35.83
34.99
33.38
Net Worth
105.9
53.83
37.24
35.63
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
233.92
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
233.92
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
4.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kunal Lalani
Director
VIMI LALANI
Director
HULAS MAL LALANI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gagan Mahajan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Crayons Advertising Ltd
Summary
Crayons Advertising Limited was originally incorporated on July 3, 1986 as Crayons Advertising and Marketing Private Limited. The Company converted from a Private Company to Public Company and consequently, its name was changed to Crayons Advertising Limited. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on November 22, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana.The Company is a full-fledged innovative advertising solution mainly operating in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata and Lucknow. The Promoter, Mr. Lalani started advertising media services in the year 1986 by pitching advertisement assignment from the renowned brands. As of today, the Company provide high-end ecosystem and end-to-end ad-tech communication solutions platform for media services consisting of print media, electronic media, outdoor media services which covers advertisement modes such as newspapers, brochures, magazines, television channels, FM channels and display of outdoor hoardings etc. The Company execute advertising campaigns across various media that help clients business and brands grow. It offer a complete range of designing, media and printing services. The strength is media buying where the Company understand the clients marketing objective and use the correct media to achieve that objective. The Company is planning to come out with a Public Issue by issuing Equity Shares of upto 64,30,000 through Fresh Issue.
The Crayons Advertising Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹96.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Crayons Advertising Ltd is ₹236.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Crayons Advertising Ltd is 14.05 and 2.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Crayons Advertising Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Crayons Advertising Ltd is ₹90.15 and ₹259 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Crayons Advertising Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -37.96%, 6 Month at -26.70%, 3 Month at -23.80% and 1 Month at -2.91%.
