Crayons Advertising Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
233.92
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
233.92
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
4.42
Total Income
238.34
Total Expenditure
212.6
PBIDT
25.74
Interest
0.92
PBDT
24.82
Depreciation
1.41
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
6.23
Deferred Tax
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
17.19
Minority Interest After NP
0.29
Net Profit after Minority Interest
17.55
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
17.55
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.65
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
24.43
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
11
PBDTM(%)
10.61
PATM(%)
7.34
No Record Found
