To the Members of Crayons Advertising Limited (Formerly known as Crayons Advertising Private Limited) Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial statements of Crayons Advertising Limited (Formerly known as Crayons Advertising Private Limited), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31 2024 the Statement of profit and loss and the cash flow statement for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial statements,including significantaccounting policies and summaryof other explanatory information. (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and its flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no Key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Companys annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financialperformance, cash flows of the Company principles generally accepted in India, including the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006

(as amended) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the C ompanies (Accounts) Rules, 2014).

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the internalfinancialcontrols,thatwereoperatingeffectively accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or Companys ability to continue as a going concern.conditionsthatmaycastsignificant If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication..

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("The Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial statements comply with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006 (as amended) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/ provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; and (i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule

11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 43(v) to the Standalone Financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 43(vi) to the Standalone Financial statements, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or on behalfoftheUltimateBeneficiaries;and c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company. vi. The Company had made the assessment for books of account as per definition in the Act and identified FINAC as an accounting software used for the creation and maintenance of books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded. Further, in case of the Company, audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with except some of the inherent limitations in tally (refer note 43(x) of the standalone financial statements).

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

For S.S. Kothari Mehta & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 000756N/N500441 Sd/- AMIT GOEL Partner Membership Number: 500607 UDIN: 24500607BKEIWG5966 Place of Signature: New Delhi Date: May 30, 2024

Annexure ‘1 referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report to the members of Crayons Advertising Limited (Formerly known as

Crayons Advertising Private Limited) ("the Company") of even date

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in note 11 to the Standalone Financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment or Intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Companys business does not require maintenance of inventories and, accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) As disclosed in note 7 to the Standalone Financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks and/or basis of security of current assets of the Company.financial The quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are not in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company and the details of the same is as follows

Quarter Particulars Amount as reported in the quarterly return/statement Amount as per books of account Difference Quarter-4 Trade Receivable 6723.29 9042.75 (2319.46) Quarter-4 Trade Payable 4994.21 5092.53 (98.32) Quarter-3 Trade Receivable 3429.89 4250.02 (820.13) Quarter-3 Trade Payable 2357.74 2518.12 (160.39) Quarter-2 Trade Receivable 3682.41 4465.03 (782.62) Quarter-2 Trade Payable 2462.11 2548.6 (86.49) Quarter-1 Trade Receivable 1872.38 4969.69 (3097.31) Quarter-1 Trade Payable 2602.39 2602.40 (0.01)

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties as follows:

Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Others - IGHT>- 2,078.00 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Others - - 2,706.00 -

(b) During the year the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans to companies, are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. The Company has not provided advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(c) According to the books of accounts and records examined by us in respect of the loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies which are repayable on demand and has been disclosed as per clause.

(d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdoes of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) As disclosed in note 43 to the Standalone Financial statements, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Of these following are the details of the aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the

Companies Act, 2013.

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans 2,706.00 - - - Repayable on demand Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the 100% - - total loans

(iv) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Companies has complied with the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, as applicable, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security given.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the

Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under clause (d) of sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for the Companys activities. Hence, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) We are informed that there are no dues in respect of Sales Tax, Income Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Goods and Service Tax and Service Tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except below:

Sl. No. Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount involved (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending 1. The Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand Under Section 143(3) 16.77 A.Y. 2017-18 CCIT (Appeals) NFAC 2. The Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand Under Section 167(1) 3.65 A.Y. 2021-22 CPC 3. The Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand Under section 143 (3) 2.13 A.Y. 2015-16 ITAT

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financialinstitution or government or any government authority.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained. (d) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its

Associate. The Company does not have any subsidiary or joint venture.

(f) On an overall examination of the standalonefinancialstatements of the Company, the

Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its Associate. The Company does not have any subsidiary or joint venture.

(x) (a) The Company has raised money during the year by way of initial public offer hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is applicable to the Company. The amount raised, have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised other than idle/surplus funds amounting to Rs 2,540.00 lakhs which were not required for immediate utilization have been invested in liquid funds, fixed deposits and interest-bearing loan given to group company repayable on demand (Refer Note No. 46 of Standalone financial statements).

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares/ fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Act. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a) to 3(xii)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financialstatements, as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(xiv) (b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities of Registration (CoR) from the ReservewithoutobtainedBank validCertificate of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There are no other Companies part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement of this Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 38 to the Standalone Financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act, in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act.

This matter has been disclosed in note 42 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(xx) (b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the Act.

This matter has been disclosed in note 42 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone

Financial Statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure 2 to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial statements of Crayons Advertising Limited (Formerly known as Crayons Advertising Private Limited) Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (g) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act")

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Crayons Advertising Private Limited ("The Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls

Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to operatingeffectively the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and audit opinion on the internal financial financialreporting with reference to these Standalone controlsover

Financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting With Reference to these Standalone Financial statements reporting with reference to these Acompanysinternalfinancialcontrolover financial Standalone Financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of recordsthat,inreasonabledetail,accuratelyandfairlyreflectthe transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting With Reference to these Standalone Financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial

Standalone Financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial Financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these StandaloneFinancialstatementswereeffectivelyas at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal

Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.