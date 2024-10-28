To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 CRAYONS : 30-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 27, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 26/05/2024) Crayons Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024) Crayons Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)