|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Crayons Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulations). We hereby informed that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. 5» September 2024
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 CRAYONS : 30-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 27, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 26/05/2024) Crayons Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024) Crayons Advertising Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)
