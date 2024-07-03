Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMedia - Print/Television/Radio
Open₹46
Prev. Close₹47
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.92
Day's High₹46
Day's Low₹46
52 Week's High₹47.5
52 Week's Low₹30.05
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.01
P/E8.29
EPS5.55
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.57
4.57
4.57
4.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.84
34.31
31.87
28.86
Net Worth
41.41
38.88
36.44
33.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
18.8
27.31
28.02
22.58
yoy growth (%)
-31.13
-2.55
24.07
18.37
Raw materials
-2.2
-5.09
-7.13
-4.57
As % of sales
11.73
18.67
25.46
20.24
Employee costs
-4.79
-5.82
-4.74
-4.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.24
5.93
6.28
5.3
Depreciation
-1.12
-1.19
-1.02
-0.67
Tax paid
-1.17
-1.54
-1.81
-1.34
Working capital
3.05
-10.65
1.11
18.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.13
-2.55
24.07
18.37
Op profit growth
-29.74
5.49
18.62
42.47
EBIT growth
-26.22
-6.94
21
58.45
Net profit growth
-29.61
-2.54
45.33
30.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
NETWORK18
72.8
|0
|11,235.01
|-74.45
|0
|445.27
|10.41
D B Corp Ltd
DBCORP
305.8
|12.23
|5,454.03
|82.54
|1.63
|558.95
|120.53
Jagran Prakashan Ltd
JAGRAN
83.97
|7.49
|1,824.16
|47.37
|5.97
|375.76
|72.85
T.V. Today Network Ltd
TVTODAY
213.98
|12.35
|1,278.1
|8.35
|3.97
|206.77
|146.8
Sandesh Ltd
SANDESH
1,677.6
|5.83
|1,270.93
|38.09
|0.3
|69.95
|1,778.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Hradayesh Kumar Dixit
Whole Time Director & CFO
Shantanu Kumar Dixit
Director
Kaustubh Dixit
Independent Director
Nitin Maheshwari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anuj Agrawal
Independent Director
Gunjan Kaur Duggal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Madhya Pradesh Today Media Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Madhya Pradesh Today Media Private Limited on 18th November, 2010 in the State of Madhya Pradesh. Subsequently, the Constitution of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Madhya Pradesh Today Media Limited on 5th July, 2017. The Company is engaged in Print Media.The founder, Shri Hradayesh Kumar Dixit hit upon the name PRADESH TODAY in 2010. His idea behind the caption was to enrich the citizens of the state of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh with the happenings in the country & abroad and moreover to keep them updated with the fresh information/news along with an add-on feature of his quick, accurate analysis through his multiple arms viz. Monthly Magazine, News Paper, News Portal and News Channel. Pradesh Today is both the name and the idea behind the company. Quick and accurate analysis is the key element of the Company, which is an ultimate derivative of stimulation of imagination, emergence of innovative ideas and creative expression.Pradesh Today - a daily Hindi Newspaper was launched in year 2010 by the Company. Thereafter, the Company planned to re-launch the product on a huge scale and the mega launching of Pradesh Today was carried out on 5th April 2011. Pradesh Today is the First Evening Daily of the Madhya Pradesh State which is providing all its 12 pages colored and that too in an international size form of newspaper.
The Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹46 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd is ₹21.01 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd is 8.29 and 0.51 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd is ₹30.05 and ₹47.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.09%, 3 Years at 16.76%, 1 Year at 5.38%, 6 Month at 31.99%, 3 Month at 21.05% and 1 Month at 31.99%.
