Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd Share Price

46
(-2.13%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open46
  • Day's High46
  • 52 Wk High47.5
  • Prev. Close47
  • Day's Low46
  • 52 Wk Low 30.05
  • Turnover (lac)0.92
  • P/E8.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.01
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Media - Print/Television/Radio

Open

46

Prev. Close

47

Turnover(Lac.)

0.92

Day's High

46

Day's Low

46

52 Week's High

47.5

52 Week's Low

30.05

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21.01

P/E

8.29

EPS

5.55

Divi. Yield

0

Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.41%

Non-Promoter- 46.58%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.57

4.57

4.57

4.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.84

34.31

31.87

28.86

Net Worth

41.41

38.88

36.44

33.43

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

18.8

27.31

28.02

22.58

yoy growth (%)

-31.13

-2.55

24.07

18.37

Raw materials

-2.2

-5.09

-7.13

-4.57

As % of sales

11.73

18.67

25.46

20.24

Employee costs

-4.79

-5.82

-4.74

-4.75

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.24

5.93

6.28

5.3

Depreciation

-1.12

-1.19

-1.02

-0.67

Tax paid

-1.17

-1.54

-1.81

-1.34

Working capital

3.05

-10.65

1.11

18.29

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.13

-2.55

24.07

18.37

Op profit growth

-29.74

5.49

18.62

42.47

EBIT growth

-26.22

-6.94

21

58.45

Net profit growth

-29.61

-2.54

45.33

30.49

Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

NETWORK18

72.8

011,235.01-74.450445.2710.41

D B Corp Ltd

DBCORP

305.8

12.235,454.0382.541.63558.95120.53

Jagran Prakashan Ltd

JAGRAN

83.97

7.491,824.1647.375.97375.7672.85

T.V. Today Network Ltd

TVTODAY

213.98

12.351,278.18.353.97206.77146.8

Sandesh Ltd

SANDESH

1,677.6

5.831,270.9338.090.369.951,778.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Hradayesh Kumar Dixit

Whole Time Director & CFO

Shantanu Kumar Dixit

Director

Kaustubh Dixit

Independent Director

Nitin Maheshwari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anuj Agrawal

Independent Director

Gunjan Kaur Duggal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd

Summary

Madhya Pradesh Today Media Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Madhya Pradesh Today Media Private Limited on 18th November, 2010 in the State of Madhya Pradesh. Subsequently, the Constitution of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Madhya Pradesh Today Media Limited on 5th July, 2017. The Company is engaged in Print Media.The founder, Shri Hradayesh Kumar Dixit hit upon the name PRADESH TODAY in 2010. His idea behind the caption was to enrich the citizens of the state of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh with the happenings in the country & abroad and moreover to keep them updated with the fresh information/news along with an add-on feature of his quick, accurate analysis through his multiple arms viz. Monthly Magazine, News Paper, News Portal and News Channel. Pradesh Today is both the name and the idea behind the company. Quick and accurate analysis is the key element of the Company, which is an ultimate derivative of stimulation of imagination, emergence of innovative ideas and creative expression.Pradesh Today - a daily Hindi Newspaper was launched in year 2010 by the Company. Thereafter, the Company planned to re-launch the product on a huge scale and the mega launching of Pradesh Today was carried out on 5th April 2011. Pradesh Today is the First Evening Daily of the Madhya Pradesh State which is providing all its 12 pages colored and that too in an international size form of newspaper.
Company FAQs

What is the Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd share price today?

The Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹46 today.

What is the Market Cap of Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd is ₹21.01 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd is 8.29 and 0.51 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd is ₹30.05 and ₹47.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd?

Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.09%, 3 Years at 16.76%, 1 Year at 5.38%, 6 Month at 31.99%, 3 Month at 21.05% and 1 Month at 31.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.42 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.58 %

