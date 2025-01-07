Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
18.8
27.31
28.02
22.58
yoy growth (%)
-31.13
-2.55
24.07
18.37
Raw materials
-2.2
-5.09
-7.13
-4.57
As % of sales
11.73
18.67
25.46
20.24
Employee costs
-4.79
-5.82
-4.74
-4.75
As % of sales
25.51
21.32
16.92
21.06
Other costs
-6.66
-9.07
-9.21
-7.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.41
33.21
32.86
32.8
Operating profit
5.14
7.31
6.93
5.84
OPM
27.33
26.79
24.74
25.88
Depreciation
-1.12
-1.19
-1.02
-0.67
Interest expense
-0.75
-0.84
-0.99
-0.7
Other income
0.98
0.65
1.36
0.84
Profit before tax
4.24
5.93
6.28
5.3
Taxes
-1.17
-1.54
-1.81
-1.34
Tax rate
-27.76
-26.09
-28.88
-25.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.06
4.38
4.46
3.96
Exceptional items
0
-0.03
0
-0.88
Net profit
3.06
4.35
4.46
3.07
yoy growth (%)
-29.61
-2.54
45.33
30.49
NPM
16.29
15.94
15.93
13.6
