Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

41.55
(-4.92%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:07:44 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

18.8

27.31

28.02

22.58

yoy growth (%)

-31.13

-2.55

24.07

18.37

Raw materials

-2.2

-5.09

-7.13

-4.57

As % of sales

11.73

18.67

25.46

20.24

Employee costs

-4.79

-5.82

-4.74

-4.75

As % of sales

25.51

21.32

16.92

21.06

Other costs

-6.66

-9.07

-9.21

-7.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.41

33.21

32.86

32.8

Operating profit

5.14

7.31

6.93

5.84

OPM

27.33

26.79

24.74

25.88

Depreciation

-1.12

-1.19

-1.02

-0.67

Interest expense

-0.75

-0.84

-0.99

-0.7

Other income

0.98

0.65

1.36

0.84

Profit before tax

4.24

5.93

6.28

5.3

Taxes

-1.17

-1.54

-1.81

-1.34

Tax rate

-27.76

-26.09

-28.88

-25.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.06

4.38

4.46

3.96

Exceptional items

0

-0.03

0

-0.88

Net profit

3.06

4.35

4.46

3.07

yoy growth (%)

-29.61

-2.54

45.33

30.49

NPM

16.29

15.94

15.93

13.6

