Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.57
4.57
4.57
4.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.84
34.31
31.87
28.86
Net Worth
41.41
38.88
36.44
33.43
Minority Interest
Debt
2.41
3.93
5.06
6.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.22
0.13
0.09
0
Total Liabilities
44.04
42.94
41.59
39.91
Fixed Assets
5.61
6.18
7.08
7.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.69
0.69
0.69
0.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0.09
0.09
0.02
Networking Capital
32.87
32.53
30.11
27.6
Inventories
2.78
3.93
2.57
0.88
Inventory Days
17.07
Sundry Debtors
13.73
13.08
12.17
10.82
Debtor Days
209.98
Other Current Assets
19
20.34
19.93
19.96
Sundry Creditors
-0.2
-1.09
-0.59
-1.09
Creditor Days
21.15
Other Current Liabilities
-2.44
-3.73
-3.97
-2.97
Cash
4.79
3.46
3.61
3.9
Total Assets
44.04
42.95
41.58
39.9
