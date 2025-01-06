Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.24
5.93
6.28
5.3
Depreciation
-1.12
-1.19
-1.02
-0.67
Tax paid
-1.17
-1.54
-1.81
-1.34
Working capital
3.05
-10.65
1.11
18.29
Other operating items
Operating
4.99
-7.46
4.55
21.57
Capital expenditure
0.19
1.97
6.96
-1.5
Free cash flow
5.18
-5.49
11.51
20.07
Equity raised
51.59
42.89
34.08
21.1
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
9.93
10.01
11.05
7.43
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.22
Net in cash
66.7
47.41
56.64
48.83
