Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd Cash Flow Statement

43.7
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd

Madhya Prad. Tod FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.24

5.93

6.28

5.3

Depreciation

-1.12

-1.19

-1.02

-0.67

Tax paid

-1.17

-1.54

-1.81

-1.34

Working capital

3.05

-10.65

1.11

18.29

Other operating items

Operating

4.99

-7.46

4.55

21.57

Capital expenditure

0.19

1.97

6.96

-1.5

Free cash flow

5.18

-5.49

11.51

20.07

Equity raised

51.59

42.89

34.08

21.1

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

9.93

10.01

11.05

7.43

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.22

Net in cash

66.7

47.41

56.64

48.83

