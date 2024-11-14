|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Madhya Pradesh Today Media Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|1. To adopt and approve the Boards Report for the financial year 2023-2024 and authorized to sign the same on behalf of the Board. 2. To fix the Date, Time, and Venue for convening 14th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company and approve the Draft Notice for the same.3. To approve the Notice of 14th AGM of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024.4. To approve the Book-closure dates as per Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the purpose of 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company.5. To approve the Cut-off date for determining eligibility of Members to Participate in the remote e-voting and voting at 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company.6. To appoint scrutinizer for the process of remote e-voting as well as Voting at 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company.7. Any other business with the permission of chair. Madhya Pradesh Today Media Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Madhya Pradesh Today Media Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
