Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd Summary

Madhya Pradesh Today Media Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Madhya Pradesh Today Media Private Limited on 18th November, 2010 in the State of Madhya Pradesh. Subsequently, the Constitution of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Madhya Pradesh Today Media Limited on 5th July, 2017. The Company is engaged in Print Media.The founder, Shri Hradayesh Kumar Dixit hit upon the name PRADESH TODAY in 2010. His idea behind the caption was to enrich the citizens of the state of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh with the happenings in the country & abroad and moreover to keep them updated with the fresh information/news along with an add-on feature of his quick, accurate analysis through his multiple arms viz. Monthly Magazine, News Paper, News Portal and News Channel. Pradesh Today is both the name and the idea behind the company. Quick and accurate analysis is the key element of the Company, which is an ultimate derivative of stimulation of imagination, emergence of innovative ideas and creative expression.Pradesh Today - a daily Hindi Newspaper was launched in year 2010 by the Company. Thereafter, the Company planned to re-launch the product on a huge scale and the mega launching of Pradesh Today was carried out on 5th April 2011. Pradesh Today is the First Evening Daily of the Madhya Pradesh State which is providing all its 12 pages colored and that too in an international size form of newspaper. It introduced Morning Daily newspaper in Madhya Pradesh in 2010. After establishing well all over Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh States, the Company introduced its newspaper in States of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi & Maharashtra. In September 2017, the Company has come up with a Public Issue of 21,46,500 Equity Shares by raising equity funds from public aggregating to Rs 14.17 Crores.