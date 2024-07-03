Summary

SAB Events & Governance Now Media Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Marvick Entertainment Pvt Ltd on March 21, 2014. The Company name was changed from Marvick Entertainment Pvt Ltd to Marvick Entertainment Limited and thereafter to SAB Events & Governance Now Media Limited on September 12, 2016. Promoted under the leadership of Gautam Adhikari, the Company operates in the business of Digital Media Websites & MICE. The Company started its journey as a multi-media initiative for participatory reportage and analysis related to governance of all institutions and processes that are vital to public life in India. The editorial team comprised of highly experienced senior journalists and guest writers from diverse disciplines and professional background. Currently, Governance Now is available in the digital format as a portal www.governancenow.com and a video channel on YouTube SAB Group Governance Now with approx. half million subscribers. The website and magazine are a part of SABGROUP Publishing Division. The Company was highly successful in organizing Virtual Conferences, Technology Masterclasses for government and public sector and the much acclaimed Visionary Talk series. The Visionary Talk series completed more than 50 episodes and is growing ahead strength to strength. The webinar focuses on how PSUs can address the business and productivity challenges with smart and secure technologies. It focused on public sector and industry interactions for development of

