SectorMedia - Print/Television/Radio
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹15.81
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.6
Day's High₹15.49
Day's Low₹15.49
52 Week's High₹22.83
52 Week's Low₹4.75
Book Value₹-1.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.24
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.48
10.48
10.48
10.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0.01
0.01
Reserves
-11.73
-10.64
-9.66
-8.53
Net Worth
-1.25
-0.16
0.83
1.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.5
1.41
2.01
2.51
yoy growth (%)
6.22
-29.74
-19.8
-66.2
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.68
-0.69
-0.69
-3.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.13
-1.23
-0.97
-4.75
Depreciation
-0.82
-0.82
-0.83
-0.84
Tax paid
0
-0.01
0
0
Working capital
-0.21
0.34
-0.27
-3.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.22
-29.74
-19.8
-66.2
Op profit growth
-80.48
61.15
-95.75
-450.43
EBIT growth
-23.53
10.18
-79.42
-2,333.4
Net profit growth
-25.29
55.8
-79.45
-2,500.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
NETWORK18
72.8
|0
|11,235.01
|-74.45
|0
|445.27
|10.41
D B Corp Ltd
DBCORP
305.8
|12.23
|5,454.03
|82.54
|1.63
|558.95
|120.53
Jagran Prakashan Ltd
JAGRAN
83.97
|7.49
|1,824.16
|47.37
|5.97
|375.76
|72.85
T.V. Today Network Ltd
TVTODAY
213.98
|12.35
|1,278.1
|8.35
|3.97
|206.77
|146.8
Sandesh Ltd
SANDESH
1,677.6
|5.83
|1,270.93
|38.09
|0.3
|69.95
|1,778.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Markand Navnitlal Adhikari
Independent Director
Shailendra Mishra
Independent Director
Umakanth Bhyravajoshyulu
Independent Director
Ganesh Prasad Raut
Director
Latasha Jadhav
Company Secretary
Swity L Gada
Independent Director
Soundara Pandian
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd
Summary
SAB Events & Governance Now Media Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Marvick Entertainment Pvt Ltd on March 21, 2014. The Company name was changed from Marvick Entertainment Pvt Ltd to Marvick Entertainment Limited and thereafter to SAB Events & Governance Now Media Limited on September 12, 2016. Promoted under the leadership of Gautam Adhikari, the Company operates in the business of Digital Media Websites & MICE. The Company started its journey as a multi-media initiative for participatory reportage and analysis related to governance of all institutions and processes that are vital to public life in India. The editorial team comprised of highly experienced senior journalists and guest writers from diverse disciplines and professional background. Currently, Governance Now is available in the digital format as a portal www.governancenow.com and a video channel on YouTube SAB Group Governance Now with approx. half million subscribers. The website and magazine are a part of SABGROUP Publishing Division. The Company was highly successful in organizing Virtual Conferences, Technology Masterclasses for government and public sector and the much acclaimed Visionary Talk series. The Visionary Talk series completed more than 50 episodes and is growing ahead strength to strength. The webinar focuses on how PSUs can address the business and productivity challenges with smart and secure technologies. It focused on public sector and industry interactions for development of
The SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd is ₹16.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd is 0 and -9.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd is ₹4.75 and ₹22.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 89.32%, 3 Years at -7.69%, 1 Year at 163.50%, 6 Month at 70.55%, 3 Month at 47.62% and 1 Month at -22.12%.
