SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd Share Price

15.49
(-2.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High15.49
  • 52 Wk High22.83
  • Prev. Close15.81
  • Day's Low15.49
  • 52 Wk Low 4.75
  • Turnover (lac)0.6
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.8
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.24
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Media - Print/Television/Radio

Open

0

Prev. Close

15.81

Turnover(Lac.)

0.6

Day's High

15.49

Day's Low

15.49

52 Week's High

22.83

52 Week's Low

4.75

Book Value

-1.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.24

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.97%

Non-Promoter- 15.04%

Institutions: 15.04%

Non-Institutions: 48.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.48

10.48

10.48

10.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0.01

0.01

Reserves

-11.73

-10.64

-9.66

-8.53

Net Worth

-1.25

-0.16

0.83

1.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1.5

1.41

2.01

2.51

yoy growth (%)

6.22

-29.74

-19.8

-66.2

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.68

-0.69

-0.69

-3.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.13

-1.23

-0.97

-4.75

Depreciation

-0.82

-0.82

-0.83

-0.84

Tax paid

0

-0.01

0

0

Working capital

-0.21

0.34

-0.27

-3.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.22

-29.74

-19.8

-66.2

Op profit growth

-80.48

61.15

-95.75

-450.43

EBIT growth

-23.53

10.18

-79.42

-2,333.4

Net profit growth

-25.29

55.8

-79.45

-2,500.43

No Record Found

SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

NETWORK18

72.8

011,235.01-74.450445.2710.41

D B Corp Ltd

DBCORP

305.8

12.235,454.0382.541.63558.95120.53

Jagran Prakashan Ltd

JAGRAN

83.97

7.491,824.1647.375.97375.7672.85

T.V. Today Network Ltd

TVTODAY

213.98

12.351,278.18.353.97206.77146.8

Sandesh Ltd

SANDESH

1,677.6

5.831,270.9338.090.369.951,778.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Markand Navnitlal Adhikari

Independent Director

Shailendra Mishra

Independent Director

Umakanth Bhyravajoshyulu

Independent Director

Ganesh Prasad Raut

Director

Latasha Jadhav

Company Secretary

Swity L Gada

Independent Director

Soundara Pandian

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd

Summary

SAB Events & Governance Now Media Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Marvick Entertainment Pvt Ltd on March 21, 2014. The Company name was changed from Marvick Entertainment Pvt Ltd to Marvick Entertainment Limited and thereafter to SAB Events & Governance Now Media Limited on September 12, 2016. Promoted under the leadership of Gautam Adhikari, the Company operates in the business of Digital Media Websites & MICE. The Company started its journey as a multi-media initiative for participatory reportage and analysis related to governance of all institutions and processes that are vital to public life in India. The editorial team comprised of highly experienced senior journalists and guest writers from diverse disciplines and professional background. Currently, Governance Now is available in the digital format as a portal www.governancenow.com and a video channel on YouTube SAB Group Governance Now with approx. half million subscribers. The website and magazine are a part of SABGROUP Publishing Division. The Company was highly successful in organizing Virtual Conferences, Technology Masterclasses for government and public sector and the much acclaimed Visionary Talk series. The Visionary Talk series completed more than 50 episodes and is growing ahead strength to strength. The webinar focuses on how PSUs can address the business and productivity challenges with smart and secure technologies. It focused on public sector and industry interactions for development of
Company FAQs

What is the SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd share price today?

The SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹15.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd is ₹16.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd is 0 and -9.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd is ₹4.75 and ₹22.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd?

SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 89.32%, 3 Years at -7.69%, 1 Year at 163.50%, 6 Month at 70.55%, 3 Month at 47.62% and 1 Month at -22.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.97 %
Institutions - 15.04 %
Public - 48.99 %

