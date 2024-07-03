SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd Summary

SAB Events & Governance Now Media Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Marvick Entertainment Pvt Ltd on March 21, 2014. The Company name was changed from Marvick Entertainment Pvt Ltd to Marvick Entertainment Limited and thereafter to SAB Events & Governance Now Media Limited on September 12, 2016. Promoted under the leadership of Gautam Adhikari, the Company operates in the business of Digital Media Websites & MICE. The Company started its journey as a multi-media initiative for participatory reportage and analysis related to governance of all institutions and processes that are vital to public life in India. The editorial team comprised of highly experienced senior journalists and guest writers from diverse disciplines and professional background. Currently, Governance Now is available in the digital format as a portal www.governancenow.com and a video channel on YouTube SAB Group Governance Now with approx. half million subscribers. The website and magazine are a part of SABGROUP Publishing Division. The Company was highly successful in organizing Virtual Conferences, Technology Masterclasses for government and public sector and the much acclaimed Visionary Talk series. The Visionary Talk series completed more than 50 episodes and is growing ahead strength to strength. The webinar focuses on how PSUs can address the business and productivity challenges with smart and secure technologies. It focused on public sector and industry interactions for development of advanced and intelligent solutions for securing IT infrastructure. The Company business was categorized as Essential Services during the lockdown period and accordingly, the Company & employees relentlessly took all efforts against all odds to make sure that their website ran 24/7 as it should have been in normal course.On 21st May 2020, the Company organised India CISO Meet to discuss execution strategies beyond information overload. On 28th May 2020, the PSU Automation masterclass was organised to address the RPA concerns of Oil and Gas PSUs.On 25 June 2020, the PSU Automation masterclass was organised for the public sector enterprises to address their Automation and AI concerns.Since July 2020, the Company was highly successful in organizing Virtual Conferences, Technology Masterclasses for government and public sector and the much acclaimed Visionary Talk series. The Visionary Talk series completed more than 50 episodes and is growing from strength to strength. On 30th July 2020, the Company launched the special edition on Digital India. It is a compendium of various transformative (Digital) changes the country is going through along with experts sharing their ideas, solutions to the challenges in the roads to digital transformation. The Company organised the 5th Edition of its flagship India PSU IT Virtual Forum on 20th August 2020. The capacity-building forum focused on challenges, innovations and strategies for digital transformation the public sector enterprises. Governance Now is actively engaging PSU IT community and technology solution providers for addressing the digital transformation needs.On 24th September 2020, the Company along with VMware organised a virtual conclave Cloud 2020 with NIC with Dr Neeta Verma, DG, NIC as the keynote speaker. The conclave is a knowledge-sharing platform with an exclusive focus on NIC and its services. The Company also organized Tech Masterclass for State Governments. The masterclass is designed to address the technology challenges of State Government Departments and discuss new technologies.The Prime Minister of India shared his vision for SMART Police - police which should be strict and sensitive, modern and mobile, alert and accountable, reliable and responsible, techno-savvy and trained. The Company organised India Police Summit and Awards on 29th October 2020. The objective of the summit is to focus on reforms with technological scaling-up. Senior Police officers across the country from DGP, ADGP, DIGs, Commissioners, SPs joined the conference and awards. On 25th November 2020, the Summit deliberated on how data centres and cloud services are enabling governance transformation in the country and the evolving landscape of data centres to keep them relevant to the changing needs. The summit is a platform for the centre and state governments to discuss the challenges and opportunities of the cloud and data centre. The Company organised Maharashtra Police Summit on 25th February 2021. The summit focused on Agile Policing in times of Pandemic. ADGPS, Commissioner of Police from various cities of Maharashtra joined the conference and shared the state response and challenges against Covid faced during lockdown. The Company organised the second edition of its flagship conference India CISO Meet on 25th March 2021, which focuses on challenges and concerns of the public sector concerning security. The Summit witnessed the presence CISOs, CIOs, heads of digital transformation, IT infrastructure, cyber security, information and communication technologies, crisis management, security and risk management, and other experts from the centre government, state government, State PSUs and Centre PSUs.The Company migrated back to On Ground Conferences in the FY 22-23. The Company was highly successful in organising 3rd India CISO Meet, 9th PSU Awards & Conference, 3rd RailTech Summit, 5th India BFSI conclave & Awards, 7th India PSU IT Forum, 2nd India Police Summit & Awards and Urban GovTech Transformation Conclave. It managed to deliver good performance in such testing timesthrough its on ground conferences and webinars and is amongst very few companies to do so.In 2024, the Company organized the 3rd India CISO Meet, Public Sector Symposium, Digital Public Sector Roundtable, West PSU Tech Symposium, 6th BFSI Conclave & Awards, 8th India PSU IT Forum, 4th Rail Tech Summit & 10th PSU Awards & Conference.