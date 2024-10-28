iifl-logo-icon 1
SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd Board Meeting

11.6
(-5.07%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:34:48 PM

SAB Events CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202414 Nov 2024
we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. Thursday, November 14, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the following matter: 1. On the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved the appointment of Ms. Raina Shah (ACS 31590) as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. November 14, 2024.
Board Meeting28 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting of the Company to be held on October 28 2024 Considered and Approved Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 through electronic mode inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 read with BSE Circular No. LIST/COMP/01/2019-20 dated April 02 2019 and as per the terms of Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders of the Company (the Code) the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company which was closed from Monday July 01 2024 for all insiders designated persons and their immediate relatives as defined in the Code shall re-open after the expiry of 48 hours from the date of declaration of said result. Kindly take the above on your records. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, August 13, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company & Limited review report on the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024; 2. Resignation of Mr. Markand Adhikari (DIN: 00032016) as the Chairman as well as Director of the Company with effect from end of the meeting; 3. Appointment of Mr. Ravi Adhikari (DIN: 02715055) as an Additional (Non-Executive) Director and designated as Chairman of the Company; 4. Re-constitution of Committees of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12:50 p.m. and concluded at 2:05 p.m. Kindly take the same on your record. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we whish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. August 13, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. Noted and accepted the resignation of Mr. Markand Adhikari as the Chairman as well as Director of the Company with effect from end of the meeting held on even day in order to give an opportunity to the next generation of promoter family to steer the business ahead. 2. Appointment of Mr. Ravi Adhikari as an Additional Non-executive Director and designated as the Chairman of the Company with immediate effect, subject to approval of members at the ensuing General Meeting of the Company. 3. Re-constitution of Committee of the Company with immediate effect. Kindly take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform that Mr. Markand Adhikari (DIN:00032016) vide letter dated August 13, 2024 has tendered his resignation as a Chairman and the Director of the Company w.e.f. end of the meeting held on even day i.e. Tuesday, August 13, 2024 in order to give an opportunity to the next generation of promoter family to steer the business ahead. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202417 May 2024
SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Further pursuant to the provision of SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 read with BSE Circular No. LIST/COMP/01/2019-20 dated April 02 2019 and as per the terms of Code of Conduct for regulating monitoring and reporting of trading by insiders of the Company the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company which was closed from Sunday March 31 2024 for all insiders designated persons and their immediate relatives as defined in code shall re-open after expiry of 48 hours from the date of declaration of said Audited Financial Results. Kindly take the above on your records. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. Friday, May 24, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2. The Board of Directors, upon recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee has re-appointed Mr. Kailasnath Adhikari (whose current term expires on June 30, 2024) as the Managing Director of the Company for a further period of 01 (One) year w.e.f. July 01, 2024 to June 30, 2025 3. Appointment of M/s. N H S & Associates, Chartered Accountants, as the Internal Auditors of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 6:20 p.m. and concluded at 6:40 p.m. Kindly take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Reg 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday February 12 2024 through electronic mode inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Further as per the provisions of SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 read with BSE Circular No. LIST/COMP/01/2019-20 dated April 02 2019 and as per the terms of Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders of the Company (the Code) the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company which was closed from Sunday December 31 2023 for all insiders designated persons and their immediate relatives as defined in the Code shall re-open after the expiry of 48 hours from the date of declaration of said Unaudited Financial Results. Kindly take the above on your records. Pursuant to the provisions of the Regulation 30 (Read with Part A of Schedule III) and regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Monday, February 12, 2024 inter alia considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 and reappointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

