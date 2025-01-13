iifl-logo-icon 1
SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd Balance Sheet

13.55
(-5.05%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.48

10.48

10.48

10.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0.01

0.01

Reserves

-11.73

-10.64

-9.66

-8.53

Net Worth

-1.25

-0.16

0.83

1.96

Minority Interest

Debt

1.98

8.11

2.37

2.27

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.73

7.95

3.2

4.23

Fixed Assets

1.47

2.27

3.07

3.89

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.97

-0.45

-0.94

-0.69

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.51

0.49

0.16

0.08

Debtor Days

38.74

20.58

Other Current Assets

0.16

0.42

0.21

0.2

Sundry Creditors

-1.05

-0.79

-0.68

-0.54

Creditor Days

164.67

138.91

Other Current Liabilities

-0.59

-0.57

-0.63

-0.43

Cash

0.24

6.12

1.06

1.02

Total Assets

0.74

7.94

3.19

4.22

