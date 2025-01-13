SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.48
10.48
10.48
10.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0.01
0.01
Reserves
-11.73
-10.64
-9.66
-8.53
Net Worth
-1.25
-0.16
0.83
1.96
Minority Interest
Debt
1.98
8.11
2.37
2.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.73
7.95
3.2
4.23
Fixed Assets
1.47
2.27
3.07
3.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.97
-0.45
-0.94
-0.69
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.51
0.49
0.16
0.08
Debtor Days
38.74
20.58
Other Current Assets
0.16
0.42
0.21
0.2
Sundry Creditors
-1.05
-0.79
-0.68
-0.54
Creditor Days
164.67
138.91
Other Current Liabilities
-0.59
-0.57
-0.63
-0.43
Cash
0.24
6.12
1.06
1.02
Total Assets
0.74
7.94
3.19
4.22
