|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.5
1.41
2.01
2.51
yoy growth (%)
6.22
-29.74
-19.8
-66.2
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.68
-0.69
-0.69
-3.06
As % of sales
45.35
49.05
34.45
121.61
Other costs
-0.87
-0.98
-1.48
-3.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
58.09
69.73
73.73
133.1
Operating profit
-0.05
-0.26
-0.16
-3.89
OPM
-3.45
-18.78
-8.19
-154.72
Depreciation
-0.82
-0.82
-0.83
-0.84
Interest expense
-0.31
-0.15
0
-0.01
Other income
0.05
0.01
0.02
0
Profit before tax
-1.13
-1.23
-0.97
-4.75
Taxes
0
-0.01
0
0
Tax rate
0.3
1.42
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.13
-1.24
-0.97
-4.75
Exceptional items
0
-0.27
0
0
Net profit
-1.13
-1.52
-0.97
-4.75
yoy growth (%)
-25.29
55.8
-79.45
-2,500.43
NPM
-75.47
-107.32
-48.39
-188.93
