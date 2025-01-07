iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.18
(-2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1.5

1.41

2.01

2.51

yoy growth (%)

6.22

-29.74

-19.8

-66.2

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.68

-0.69

-0.69

-3.06

As % of sales

45.35

49.05

34.45

121.61

Other costs

-0.87

-0.98

-1.48

-3.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

58.09

69.73

73.73

133.1

Operating profit

-0.05

-0.26

-0.16

-3.89

OPM

-3.45

-18.78

-8.19

-154.72

Depreciation

-0.82

-0.82

-0.83

-0.84

Interest expense

-0.31

-0.15

0

-0.01

Other income

0.05

0.01

0.02

0

Profit before tax

-1.13

-1.23

-0.97

-4.75

Taxes

0

-0.01

0

0

Tax rate

0.3

1.42

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.13

-1.24

-0.97

-4.75

Exceptional items

0

-0.27

0

0

Net profit

-1.13

-1.52

-0.97

-4.75

yoy growth (%)

-25.29

55.8

-79.45

-2,500.43

NPM

-75.47

-107.32

-48.39

-188.93

SAB Events : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.