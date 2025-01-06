iifl-logo-icon 1
SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.49
(-2.02%)
Jan 6, 2025

SAB Events FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.13

-1.23

-0.97

-4.75

Depreciation

-0.82

-0.82

-0.83

-0.84

Tax paid

0

-0.01

0

0

Working capital

-0.21

0.34

-0.27

-3.22

Other operating items

Operating

-2.16

-1.73

-2.08

-8.82

Capital expenditure

0

-0.35

-0.16

-0.04

Free cash flow

-2.15

-2.08

-2.24

-8.86

Equity raised

-17.05

-14.01

-10.58

0.39

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

4.64

3.54

1.83

0.88

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-14.57

-12.56

-10.99

-7.58

