W.r.t. submission of newspaper advertisement for 11th AGM of the Company and pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the copy of newspaper advertisement made on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 in Financial Express( English Newspaper) and Pratahkal (Marathi Newspaper) in compliance with circular issued by MCA in relation to 11th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, September 16, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. through VC/ OAVM. Pursuant to the regulations 30 read with part A of schedule III of SEBI(LODR) regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the gist of proceedings of the 11th AGM of the members of the Company held on Monday, September 16, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. through VC/OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2024) Submission of voting results & scrutinizer report for the 11th AGM of the Company held on Monday, September 16, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/09/2024)