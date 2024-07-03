SectorMedia - Print/Television/Radio
Open₹1,700.55
Prev. Close₹1,677.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹27.28
Day's High₹1,720
Day's Low₹1,625.15
52 Week's High₹2,058.3
52 Week's Low₹1,071
Book Value₹1,778.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,243.56
P/E5.83
EPS288.09
Divi. Yield0.3
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.57
7.57
7.57
7.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,250.5
1,043.57
938.7
876.74
Net Worth
1,258.07
1,051.14
946.27
884.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
271.84
341.07
374.8
353.86
yoy growth (%)
-20.29
-8.99
5.91
-5.38
Raw materials
-92.97
-129.41
-125.75
-124.57
As % of sales
34.2
37.94
33.55
35.2
Employee costs
-28.08
-32.63
-34.59
-32.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
114.8
72.93
122.67
110.38
Depreciation
-6.93
-7.85
-8.5
-7.74
Tax paid
-27.02
-15.51
-43.24
-39.9
Working capital
-95.69
77.44
-29.9
81.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.29
-8.99
5.91
-5.38
Op profit growth
7.84
-40.83
11.51
-17.48
EBIT growth
57.13
-40.39
10.49
-10.57
Net profit growth
53.01
-26.79
12.45
-11.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
322.09
340.76
308.84
273.72
343.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
322.09
340.76
308.84
273.72
343.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
165.91
44.63
48.34
48.74
14.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
NETWORK18
72.8
|0
|11,235.01
|-74.45
|0
|445.27
|10.41
D B Corp Ltd
DBCORP
305.8
|12.23
|5,454.03
|82.54
|1.63
|558.95
|120.53
Jagran Prakashan Ltd
JAGRAN
83.97
|7.49
|1,824.16
|47.37
|5.97
|375.76
|72.85
T.V. Today Network Ltd
TVTODAY
213.98
|12.35
|1,278.1
|8.35
|3.97
|206.77
|146.8
Sandesh Ltd
SANDESH
1,677.6
|5.83
|1,270.93
|38.09
|0.3
|69.95
|1,778.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Falgunbhai C Patel
Managing Director
Parthiv F Patel
Non Executive Director
Pannaben F Patel
Whole-time Director
Sanjay Kumar Tandon
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gauri Trivedi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hardik Patel
Independent Director
S Chouksey
Independent Director
Bijal Chhatrapathi
Independent Director
KEYUR DHANVANTLAL GANDHI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sandesh Ltd
Summary
Staring its journey in 1923, today Sandesh Ltd is Gujarats largest and most influential media house. Published from Gujarat, Sandesh is the largest Gujarati media company with 6 editions across Gujarat every day sandesh delivers a tradition that is unique synthesis of views, information and upright journalism. Every story is infused with unparalleled authenticity and neutrality, empowering readers with the most knowledgeable and analytical news coverage.The Company belongs to the Regional Print Media Industry and is a publisher of SANDESH a premier Gujarati daily newspaper in Gujarat Region, to carry on the business of editing, printing and publishing newspapers and periodicals, and also runs Gujarati news channel Sandesh Telecast.During 1996-97, it undertook a new project in the form of a new printing press at Vastrapur, Ahmedabad with an outlay of Rs 13 crores, which commenced commercial production in Mar98. The company had put up printing press at Bhavnagar. During 1999-2000, the printing press at Vastrapur commenced printing operations.In July 2001, the honble high court of Ahmedabad, Gujarat approved the scheme of amalgamations of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Shubhkamna Investments, Sarvashanti Investment and Swarpan Investment with the company with effect from April 2000. The company has also shifted its administrative office to its new building at Bodakdev during the year.A Health Care Division viz Sandesh Health Care was commenced during 2001-02. To market Beautycar
Read More
The Sandesh Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1642.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sandesh Ltd is ₹1243.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sandesh Ltd is 5.83 and 0.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sandesh Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sandesh Ltd is ₹1071 and ₹2058.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sandesh Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.32%, 3 Years at 30.65%, 1 Year at 26.32%, 6 Month at 8.38%, 3 Month at -5.64% and 1 Month at 1.48%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.