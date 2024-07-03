iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sandesh Ltd Share Price

1,642.75
(-2.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:19:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,700.55
  • Day's High1,720
  • 52 Wk High2,058.3
  • Prev. Close1,677.6
  • Day's Low1,625.15
  • 52 Wk Low 1,071
  • Turnover (lac)27.28
  • P/E5.83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,778.93
  • EPS288.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,243.56
  • Div. Yield0.3
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sandesh Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Media - Print/Television/Radio

Open

1,700.55

Prev. Close

1,677.6

Turnover(Lac.)

27.28

Day's High

1,720

Day's Low

1,625.15

52 Week's High

2,058.3

52 Week's Low

1,071

Book Value

1,778.93

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,243.56

P/E

5.83

EPS

288.09

Divi. Yield

0.3

Sandesh Ltd Corporate Action

10 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 23 Feb, 2024

arrow

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sandesh Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sandesh Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.81%

Non-Promoter- 0.15%

Institutions: 0.15%

Non-Institutions: 25.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sandesh Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.57

7.57

7.57

7.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,250.5

1,043.57

938.7

876.74

Net Worth

1,258.07

1,051.14

946.27

884.31

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

271.84

341.07

374.8

353.86

yoy growth (%)

-20.29

-8.99

5.91

-5.38

Raw materials

-92.97

-129.41

-125.75

-124.57

As % of sales

34.2

37.94

33.55

35.2

Employee costs

-28.08

-32.63

-34.59

-32.42

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

114.8

72.93

122.67

110.38

Depreciation

-6.93

-7.85

-8.5

-7.74

Tax paid

-27.02

-15.51

-43.24

-39.9

Working capital

-95.69

77.44

-29.9

81.21

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.29

-8.99

5.91

-5.38

Op profit growth

7.84

-40.83

11.51

-17.48

EBIT growth

57.13

-40.39

10.49

-10.57

Net profit growth

53.01

-26.79

12.45

-11.01

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

322.09

340.76

308.84

273.72

343.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

322.09

340.76

308.84

273.72

343.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

165.91

44.63

48.34

48.74

14.6

View Annually Results

Sandesh Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

NETWORK18

72.8

011,235.01-74.450445.2710.41

D B Corp Ltd

DBCORP

305.8

12.235,454.0382.541.63558.95120.53

Jagran Prakashan Ltd

JAGRAN

83.97

7.491,824.1647.375.97375.7672.85

T.V. Today Network Ltd

TVTODAY

213.98

12.351,278.18.353.97206.77146.8

Sandesh Ltd

SANDESH

1,677.6

5.831,270.9338.090.369.951,778.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sandesh Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Falgunbhai C Patel

Managing Director

Parthiv F Patel

Non Executive Director

Pannaben F Patel

Whole-time Director

Sanjay Kumar Tandon

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gauri Trivedi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hardik Patel

Independent Director

S Chouksey

Independent Director

Bijal Chhatrapathi

Independent Director

KEYUR DHANVANTLAL GANDHI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sandesh Ltd

Summary

Staring its journey in 1923, today Sandesh Ltd is Gujarats largest and most influential media house. Published from Gujarat, Sandesh is the largest Gujarati media company with 6 editions across Gujarat every day sandesh delivers a tradition that is unique synthesis of views, information and upright journalism. Every story is infused with unparalleled authenticity and neutrality, empowering readers with the most knowledgeable and analytical news coverage.The Company belongs to the Regional Print Media Industry and is a publisher of SANDESH a premier Gujarati daily newspaper in Gujarat Region, to carry on the business of editing, printing and publishing newspapers and periodicals, and also runs Gujarati news channel Sandesh Telecast.During 1996-97, it undertook a new project in the form of a new printing press at Vastrapur, Ahmedabad with an outlay of Rs 13 crores, which commenced commercial production in Mar98. The company had put up printing press at Bhavnagar. During 1999-2000, the printing press at Vastrapur commenced printing operations.In July 2001, the honble high court of Ahmedabad, Gujarat approved the scheme of amalgamations of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Shubhkamna Investments, Sarvashanti Investment and Swarpan Investment with the company with effect from April 2000. The company has also shifted its administrative office to its new building at Bodakdev during the year.A Health Care Division viz Sandesh Health Care was commenced during 2001-02. To market Beautycar
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sandesh Ltd share price today?

The Sandesh Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1642.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sandesh Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sandesh Ltd is ₹1243.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sandesh Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sandesh Ltd is 5.83 and 0.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sandesh Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sandesh Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sandesh Ltd is ₹1071 and ₹2058.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sandesh Ltd?

Sandesh Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.32%, 3 Years at 30.65%, 1 Year at 26.32%, 6 Month at 8.38%, 3 Month at -5.64% and 1 Month at 1.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sandesh Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sandesh Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.81 %
Institutions - 0.16 %
Public - 25.03 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sandesh Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.