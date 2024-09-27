|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|AGM 27/09/2024 We are submitting herewith the proceedings of the 81st Annual General Meeting of the Company which was held on September 27, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) We are submitting herewith voting results and scrutinizers report for the 81st Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)
