iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sandesh Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,633.85
(-2.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sandesh Ltd

Sandesh FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

114.8

72.93

122.67

110.38

Depreciation

-6.93

-7.85

-8.5

-7.74

Tax paid

-27.02

-15.51

-43.24

-39.9

Working capital

-95.69

77.44

-29.9

81.21

Other operating items

Operating

-14.84

127

41.01

143.94

Capital expenditure

-4.66

5.05

12.85

59.25

Free cash flow

-19.5

132.05

53.86

203.19

Equity raised

1,560.94

1,373.05

1,162.86

1,077.15

Investing

89.56

31.26

102.48

-107.97

Financing

0.2

0.47

2.36

-2.7

Dividends paid

3.78

4.56

3.78

3.78

Net in cash

1,634.97

1,541.39

1,325.35

1,173.46

Sandesh : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sandesh Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.