Sandesh Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
114.8
72.93
122.67
110.38
Depreciation
-6.93
-7.85
-8.5
-7.74
Tax paid
-27.02
-15.51
-43.24
-39.9
Working capital
-95.69
77.44
-29.9
81.21
Other operating items
Operating
-14.84
127
41.01
143.94
Capital expenditure
-4.66
5.05
12.85
59.25
Free cash flow
-19.5
132.05
53.86
203.19
Equity raised
1,560.94
1,373.05
1,162.86
1,077.15
Investing
89.56
31.26
102.48
-107.97
Financing
0.2
0.47
2.36
-2.7
Dividends paid
3.78
4.56
3.78
3.78
Net in cash
1,634.97
1,541.39
1,325.35
1,173.46
