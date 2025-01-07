Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
271.84
341.07
374.8
353.86
yoy growth (%)
-20.29
-8.99
5.91
-5.38
Raw materials
-92.97
-129.41
-125.75
-124.57
As % of sales
34.2
37.94
33.55
35.2
Employee costs
-28.08
-32.63
-34.59
-32.42
As % of sales
10.33
9.56
9.23
9.16
Other costs
-75.6
-109.32
-96.64
-91.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.81
32.05
25.78
25.78
Operating profit
75.17
69.7
117.8
105.63
OPM
27.65
20.43
31.43
29.85
Depreciation
-6.93
-7.85
-8.5
-7.74
Interest expense
-0.46
-0.41
-0.4
-1
Other income
47.02
11.51
13.77
13.49
Profit before tax
114.8
72.93
122.67
110.38
Taxes
-27.02
-15.51
-43.24
-39.9
Tax rate
-23.53
-21.27
-35.25
-36.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
87.77
57.42
79.42
70.47
Exceptional items
1.52
0.94
0.29
0.41
Net profit
89.3
58.36
79.72
70.88
yoy growth (%)
53.01
-26.79
12.45
-11.01
NPM
32.85
17.11
21.27
20.03
