Sandesh Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,642.1
(0.50%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

271.84

341.07

374.8

353.86

yoy growth (%)

-20.29

-8.99

5.91

-5.38

Raw materials

-92.97

-129.41

-125.75

-124.57

As % of sales

34.2

37.94

33.55

35.2

Employee costs

-28.08

-32.63

-34.59

-32.42

As % of sales

10.33

9.56

9.23

9.16

Other costs

-75.6

-109.32

-96.64

-91.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.81

32.05

25.78

25.78

Operating profit

75.17

69.7

117.8

105.63

OPM

27.65

20.43

31.43

29.85

Depreciation

-6.93

-7.85

-8.5

-7.74

Interest expense

-0.46

-0.41

-0.4

-1

Other income

47.02

11.51

13.77

13.49

Profit before tax

114.8

72.93

122.67

110.38

Taxes

-27.02

-15.51

-43.24

-39.9

Tax rate

-23.53

-21.27

-35.25

-36.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

87.77

57.42

79.42

70.47

Exceptional items

1.52

0.94

0.29

0.41

Net profit

89.3

58.36

79.72

70.88

yoy growth (%)

53.01

-26.79

12.45

-11.01

NPM

32.85

17.11

21.27

20.03

