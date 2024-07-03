Sandesh Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
70.52
68.65
86.06
91.14
72.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
70.52
68.65
86.06
91.14
72.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
47.52
50.39
66.42
49.55
21.06
Total Income
118.05
119.04
152.48
140.69
93.51
Total Expenditure
54.79
53.11
60.54
65.66
58.01
PBIDT
63.26
65.92
91.93
75.02
35.5
Interest
0.04
0.04
0.11
0.06
0.04
PBDT
63.22
65.89
91.82
74.96
35.46
Depreciation
1.79
1.72
1.75
1.68
1.63
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.5
5.4
6.65
7.5
4.6
Deferred Tax
18.74
8.28
11.5
8.09
3.32
Reported Profit After Tax
38.19
50.49
71.92
57.68
25.91
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
38.19
50.49
71.92
57.68
25.91
Extra-ordinary Items
0.13
-0.01
0
0
-0.01
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
38.06
50.5
71.92
57.68
25.92
EPS (Unit Curr.)
50.45
66.7
95.02
76.21
34.23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.57
7.57
7.57
7.57
7.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
89.7
96.02
106.82
82.31
48.99
PBDTM(%)
89.64
95.97
106.69
82.24
48.93
PATM(%)
54.15
73.54
83.56
63.28
35.75
