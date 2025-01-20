Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.24
-18.07
11.03
6.06
Op profit growth
7.48
-19.68
-26.26
11.96
EBIT growth
56.07
-24.78
-20.54
9.66
Net profit growth
47.27
-5.72
-21.76
13.78
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
27.72
20.57
20.98
31.59
EBIT margin
42.44
21.68
23.62
33
Net profit margin
32.87
17.8
15.46
21.95
RoCE
13.76
9.71
13.95
19.52
RoNW
2.68
2.01
2.31
3.28
RoA
2.66
1.99
2.28
3.24
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
118.88
80.72
85.62
109.44
Dividend per share
5
5
5
5
Cash EPS
109.71
70.33
73.92
98.2
Book value per share
1,173.8
1,039.69
964.93
885.1
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.42
5.41
8.87
9.07
P/CEPS
5.87
6.21
10.28
10.11
P/B
0.54
0.42
0.78
1.12
EV/EBIDTA
3.81
3.83
5.11
5.03
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
4.2
7.46
0
4.56
Tax payout
-23.55
-21.38
-34.89
-35.14
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
79.38
75.42
63.08
66.1
Inventory days
36.71
25.49
29.93
42.38
Creditor days
-26.31
-12.43
-16.36
-21.31
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-251.99
-178.48
-239.21
-308.97
Net debt / equity
-0.02
-0.01
-0.03
-0.12
Net debt / op. profit
-0.24
-0.2
-0.27
-0.69
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-33.96
-37.7
-44.25
-33.32
Employee costs
-10.49
-9.68
-8.06
-9.3
Other costs
-27.81
-32.03
-26.7
-25.77
