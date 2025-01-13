Sandesh Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.57
7.57
7.57
7.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,250.5
1,043.57
938.7
876.74
Net Worth
1,258.07
1,051.14
946.27
884.31
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.1
0.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
36
7.66
3.57
6.09
Total Liabilities
1,294.07
1,058.8
949.94
890.5
Fixed Assets
110.97
111.37
110.4
119.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
974.22
662.4
507.7
508.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
144
235.14
262.11
243.59
Inventories
18.54
17.68
42.56
31.77
Inventory Days
42.65
Sundry Debtors
47.39
40.18
41.88
50.8
Debtor Days
68.2
Other Current Assets
128.94
231.69
237.44
230.1
Sundry Creditors
-9.91
-10.03
-8.59
-22.16
Creditor Days
29.75
Other Current Liabilities
-40.96
-44.38
-51.18
-46.92
Cash
64.87
49.86
69.75
18.73
Total Assets
1,294.06
1,058.77
949.96
890.51
